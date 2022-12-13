Report: Man charged after four-wheeler joyride in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- An Austintown man is in the Mahoning County Jail after he was accused of hitting a police cruiser while he was on his off-road vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of State Route 46 and New Road in Austintown for an ATV traveling at a high rate of speed. A Jeep Cherokee was closely following the vehicle.

Reports said that the four-wheeler was driven by Austin Hays, 20. Police said that Hays drove into a private driveway before leaving and going to the BP gas station on South Canfield Niles Road.

At this time, police moved in front of the vehicle to stop it. Police said that Hayes then hit the cruiser with the ATV and left the area. Officers eventually located Hays driving the vehicle and stopped him at the intersection of Heritage Drive and Darbyshire Drive.

Hays was then taken into custody and charged with failure to comply with an officer. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday.

