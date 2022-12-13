Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion
A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
wmay.com
New Details Emerge In Death Of Pedestrian
Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive earlier this week. Police say it appears 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was struck by at least two cars. Both vehicles have been located, and the drivers indicated that they did not realize they had struck a person. Weather conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the incident Tuesday evening.
wlds.com
City Trying Alternatives to Adding Stop Signs at Dangerous West College Intersection
A busy Jacksonville intersection won’t be getting extra stop signs anytime soon. The Jacksonville City Council heard an update Monday night on recent requests from residents in the area of the intersection of West College Avenue and Park Street. A number of residents had come forward requesting that the...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Business Targeted by Vandals- Again
Jacksonville Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of some recent instances of property damage. According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties, sometime between noon last Friday, December 9th, and 1:45 Monday afternoon, unknown persons used an object to break a window at an undisclosed business in the 1100 block of West Walnut Avenue.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
wmay.com
Pedestrian Dead In Springfield ”Incident,” But Details Unclear
A 33-year-old woman is dead after an incident in Springfield, but details of what happened to her are still sketchy. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the woman, described as a pedestrian, was transported by ambulance from Durkin Drive Tuesday evening to Springfield Memorial Hospital, where she died early Wednesday.
wlds.com
City of Winchester Considering Renaming a Street, Possible Further Connection to Lincoln
The City of Winchester has a question about Elm Street. Winchester currently has two Elm Streets within its limits. City Attorney John Paul Coonrod raised the possibility of changing the name of one of the two South Elm Streets that run parallel to each other at the regular monthly city council meeting on December 7th.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Ambulance Service Again Offering a Free Ride “Home for the Holidays”
LifeStar Ambulance Service of Jacksonville has announced they will again be participating in their annual Home for the Holidays program. LifeStar crews will transport people from skilled care facilities, and other persons who are disabled, bed-ridden or wheel chair bound, to their relative’s homes for the holidays at no charge.
wdbr.com
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
capitolwolf.com
‘Springfield One Stop’ helps in the holidays
The Salvation Army and many other businesses and organizations are sponsoring an event called “Springfield One Stop” tomorrow and qualifying families have been invited to shop with a personal shopper at White Oaks Mall. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has donated 700 food boxes to the effort.
wlds.com
JPD Arrest Armed Individual in Attempted Robbery on Illinois College Campus
The Jacksonville Police arrested a man early this morning after an attempted armed robbery on the Illinois College campus. According to a press release, at approximately 4:45AM this morning, officers received a report of an armed individual and attempted armed robbery in progress on the Illinois College campus. Illinois College...
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
WAND TV
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
Extra patrols in Sangamon County ahead of holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s office is cracking down on drunk driving this holiday season. The Sangamon County Sheriff is increasing patrols in the county starting Dec. 16 for the holidays to keep the roads safe. They are enforcing their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and ” Drive High, Get a […]
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
wmay.com
Fourteen New Springfield Police Officers Sworn In
Fourteen new officers have been sworn in and joined the ranks of the Springfield Police Department. Thirteen of the new hires are new to police work and just completed their basic training at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. The other new officer is a lateral transfer to the Springfield force after serving four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child
Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Arrested After Meth Delivery Investigation
Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman in a search warrant served on Wednesday at a Beardstown residence. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported that 51 year old Loretta L. Haber of Beardstown was arrested at her residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street after a warrant was served due to an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine delivery.
Chatham Police warn of texting scam
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department is warning the community of a scam it recently became aware of. Chatham Police officials said on the department Facebook page that the scammers are sending text messages to people that say department merchandise, like clothing, is for sale. The texts also provide a link to a […]
