Jeep Dealers Demand Compensation From Stellantis In China Over Domestic Model Production
Dealerships in China that sold locally manufactured Jeep vehicles are demanding millions in compensation from parent company Stellantis. The report comes via Reuters, which claims to have seen a letter signed by Chinese Jeep dealerships. The issue dates back to October 2022, when Stellantis filed for bankruptcy for its Jeep joint venture with Chinese carmaker and partner Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).
Rivian Falls Apart
Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
GM Planning New Ultium Platform Electric Sedan To Replace Aging Malibu
General Motors is reportedly developing a new all-electric, Ultium platform-based sedan for its Chevrolet brand in China and it could arrive stateside at a later date as a successor to the aging Malibu. The report comes from GM Authority based on comments GM President Mark Reuss made during a recent Investor Day presentation held in China. It's still in a relatively early stage of development but Reuss sounds pretty excited about it.
fox56news.com
Mitsubishi launches all-new electric vehicle that charges itself
(Our Auto Expert) – Automakers continue to roll out fully electric vehicles. However, one automaker is taking a pragmatic approach, knowing that many consumers aren’t ready for fully electric vehicles yet. But they are ready for vehicles that are part electric and part gas. Mitsubishi has mostly become...
GM And LG Finalize $2.5 Billion Loan For Battery Manufacturing
The Department of Energy has finalized a massive loan to GM and LG's joint battery venture. GM's battery-powered EVs, like the Cadillac Lyriq, will in the future be powered by these as-yet unproduced batteries. Reuters reports the $2.5 billion low-cost loan will pay for three new battery manufacturing facilities. The...
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
torquenews.com
Tesla Stock Sees 2nd Highest Trading Volume Fueling Speculation Elon Musk Is Once Again Selling Shares
Today was the second-highest trading volume for Tesla shares. However, despite the unusual interest in Tesla, the stock still finished down 4% for the day. This has fueled speculation that Musk is once again selling Tesla shares. Since Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter on April 14 for $43...
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry
The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
Mercedes-Benz To Spend $1 Billion On New EV Manufacturing Plants
Mercedes-Benz has been at the forefront of the EV revolution for a while and has now selected which of its plants will be responsible for all the parts required to make electric vehicles. Mercedes announced that it is "investing a mid-single-digit billion euro amount in its European production locations." According...
electrek.co
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem
Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
nextbigfuture.com
Battery Expert Agrees With My Tesla Semi, Megapack Analysis
I had a talk on a Tesla Twitter Space with a few hundred people including battery expert Jordan of the Limiting Factor. Jordan agreed my conclusion that the Tesla Semi is a stealth way to sell many megapacks. It could be even a three Semi trucks to one Megapack ratio. Jordan spoke with people who have a 40,000 foot factory with high electricity usage. The factory currently gets 200-300 kilowatts of power. Using all 0.3 megawatts would require over 13 hours to fill one 3.9 megawatt hour megapack. It would take nearly all of the power to fill two megapacks over the course of a day, then each pack could charge about six 500 mile semi trucks with 70% charge.
Hyundai Elantra N Successor Is Coming And Will Be Gas Powered
According to Hyundai officials, the Elantra N will return for a second generation with a new gas engine, while international markets will lose the feisty i30 N. The latter will be replaced with the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, which is shaping up to be a 600-horsepower hot hatch of note.
Nearly A Million GM SUVs And Trucks Recalled To Fix Daytime Running Lights
General Motors has announced a recall of over 825,000 vehicles from its many brands in North America due to daytime running lights that may not shut off when the headlights are turned on. These vehicles include the following: 2021-2023 Buick Envision, 2020-2023 Cadillac CT4 and CT5, 2022-2023 Cadillac Escalade and...
Jaguar F-Pace Plug-In Hybrid Gets Bigger Battery For More Electric Range
Jaguar USA revealed its 2023 model year updates in August, but Jaguar UK recently sent out a new model update notice that will likely impact the local market directly. The 2023 Jaguar F-Pace is not a locally manufactured model and is built exclusively in Solihull in the UK. All F-Pace...
Official: Ford Confirms Increased Horsepower For Mustang Dark Horse, GT, And EcoBoost
Ford Mustang Dark Horse confirmed with 500-horsepower V8. Dark Horse is the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 Mustang ever. Mustang GT and Mustang EcoBoost also have more standard horsepower. Just in time for the holidays, Ford has revealed the official outputs of the new Mustang range, and it's headlined...
Ford's LED Headlights Are So Good They'll Make Fog Lamps Redundant
Ford is planning to abandon fog lamps as lightning technology improves, says the automaker's European design director. Amko Leenharts told Ford Authority that bending lights eliminate the need for fog lamps. "In most of our European products, they're gone. If you have the bending lights, then you don't need the fog lights," he explained. Bending (or cornering) headlights use the steering angle and vehicle speed to adjust the headlights accordingly and allow motorists to see more of the road.
Kia EV6 GT Pairs Quick Charging With Quick Acceleration
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT arrives as the brand's quickest electric vehicle to-date with 576 horsepower and a 3.4-second 0-60 mph time. That rapid acceleration will be paired with quick charging because the EV6 GT can go from 10 to 80% battery in just 18 minutes at a 350 kW station. Pricing for the GT model starts at $61,400 and just like the standard EV6, it comes with a pretty great charging deal from Electrify America.
Stellantis Sending American Jobs To Mexico For Future Jeep Cherokee Production
Following last week's news that Stellantis is idling its Belvidere, Illinois plant in February, where the Jeep Cherokee is produced, it is now being reported that production of the next generation will move to the Toluca plant in Mexico. This facility will build gasoline, hybrid, and ICE versions of the Cherokee SUV.
World Record-Setting Electric Car Manufacturer Zeekr Secretly Files For US IPO
Two-time Guinness World Record holder - for the fastest drift by an electric car and the fastest electric car slalom run - electric vehicle automaker Zeekr has reportedly confidentially filed for a US initial public offering with the goal of raising over $1 billion, according to Reuters. Representatives from the carmaker have yet to officially confirm the news.
