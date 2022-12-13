The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. Miami (Ohio) will be seeking to avenge the 59-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 1 of last year.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO