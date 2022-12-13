Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
Semi-professional football team coming to NKY
The Northern Kentucky Wolfpack will be is NKY’s new semi-professional football team, with tryouts beginning in January. Ryan Glover, who was recently named the Wolfpack’s head coach for the 2023 season, has over 10 years in the playing and coaching world. He has worked with teams such as the Dayton Hornets, King Comets, Cincinnati Royals, and some youth football teams.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star Edge Rusher, Three Other Local Recruits
The Cincinnati-area recruiting is heating for the Bearcats.
Four-star swingman Jonathan Powell recaps regional visits
It has been a busy fall for four-star guard Jonathan Powell. The 6-foot-6 scoring swingman out of Dayton (Ohio) is being pursued by a handful of the better programs in the region. "Coaches like my size," Powell said. "They like my ability to handle and shoot the ball really well...
Former Bearcats Great Alec Pierce Reveals How He Landed At Cincinnati
Academic opportunity had a lot to do with Pierce making plays at Nippert Stadium.
middletownathletics.com
The Middletown Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will hold our 18th Induction Ceremony
The M.H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will hold our 18th induction ceremony on. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Wildwood Golf Club. On Friday, January 13,2023 the Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at halftime of the Men’s Basketball game against Oak Hills. The Athletic Inductees for 2023:
WLWT 5
UC football's new head coach Satterfield announces several staffing hires
CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati football's new head coach Scott Satterfield is making moves in his first weeks on the job. Satterfield announced Wednesday his first wave of assistant coach and support staff hires. The first wave of staff hires includes:. Bryan Brown (defensive coordinator) Nic Cardwell (offense) Derek...
UC's Top Wide Receiver Opts Out Of Fenway Bowl
Th Bearcats can't be much thinner in terms of pass-catching talent ahead of Saturday's Fenway Bowl.
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. Miami (Ohio) will be seeking to avenge the 59-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 1 of last year.
WKRC
Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
wvxu.org
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
spectrumnews1.com
Wife-husband-mother trio sworn into office together, making history in Kentucky
ELSMERE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky family made history on Tuesday, while also celebrating generations of dedication to service. Serena Owen, her husband Larry Owen, and Serena’s mother, Renee Wilson, stood together at Billy Bradford Park in Elsmere while each of them was sworn into the respective office they had recently been elected for.
WLWT 5
WLWT's Sports Director George Vogel retiring after nearly 42 years
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced today that WLWT News 5 Sports Director George Vogel will be retiring from WLWT after an almost 42 year career covering professional, collegiate, and high school sports across Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-State. “I could not have asked for a more enjoyable...
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Cincinnati
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
WLWT 5
Who's playing in Cincinnati? Check out the star-studded list of shows coming in 2023
CINCINNATI — With a new year comes new shows coming to the Cincinnati area. And in 2023, there's a lot of big names set to perform in the Queen City. From Taylor Swift to Adam Sandler to P!INK, there's a show for everyone at different venues including Heritage Bank Center, Riverbend, Paycor Stadium and Great American Ball Park.
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
Newly Opened Luca Bistro Showcases French Cuisine in a New Light
Frédéric Maniet is committed to dishing up French food for everyone in Mt. Adams.
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
Sound Advice: Cincinnati's Fairmount Girls Have Been Integral to the Queen City's Music Scene for Over Two Decades
Fairmount Girls play Northside Tavern on Dec. 16.
Cincinnati Financial wins key pandemic insurance ruling
Cincinnati Financial Corp. has long argued COVID-19 doesn't cause property damage. The Ohio Supreme Court agrees.
