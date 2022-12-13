ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, TX

What Does the HPISD Community Want From the Next Superintendent?

Max McGee and Jim Largent of the search firm Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates (HYA), which was hired to help conduct the search process for Highland Park ISD’s next superintendent, provided a look into the qualities the community’s looking for in the district’s next leader during a Dec. 13 school board meeting.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Lady Scots Earn TGCA Academic Honors

Several weeks after the girls cross country season ended, Highland Park runners are still racking up wins. Fourteen seniors for the Lady Scots earned academic all-state recognition from the Texas Girls Coaches Association. They include Allison Cannon, Sara Cavey, Katherine Ann Cochran, Lauren Courtney, Brantley Diehl, Kennedy Foy, Grace Hathaway, Charlotte Hudson, Meryl Katz, Windsor Rhodes, Alexis Scott, Anna Solymosi, Carly Steves, and Julia Yates.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Blue Wave Swimmers Earn Bronze at TISCA

Several Highland Park swimmers reached the finals against some elite competition at the North Texas TISCA meet in Lewisville, coming home with two medals. They belonged to sophomore Angelina Huang, who claimed bronze in the girls 100-yard backstroke, and junior Ruihan Zhu, who took a bronze in the boys 100 breaststroke.
LEWISVILLE, TX

