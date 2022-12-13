Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knsiradio.com
Benton County Will Approve Budget Next Week
(KNSI) – Benton County will approve its 2023 budget next week with the final figures very similar to what was initially proposed in September. Administrator Montgomery Headley says there will be a spending bump of just over $1 million from this year. “We’re looking at about a 5.47% increase...
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
knsiradio.com
Over $8 Million In Broadband Grants Will Improve Rural Internet Locally
(KNSI) – Central Minnesota is benefitting from a rural broadband push. Office of Broadband Development Executive Director Bree Maki says thousands of customers will soon be getting service. “More specifically to the St Cloud area, we are happy to say that more than $8.2 million will be invested in...
ccxmedia.org
Seven New Hope Businesses Fail Tobacco, Alcohol Compliance Checks
The New Hope City Council approved fines and penalties for seven businesses caught selling tobacco or alcohol products to minors. New Hope police conducted compliance checks on Oct. 17 at 33 establishments that sell alcohol and/or tobacco products. It was the first violation for the seven businesses cited. The businesses...
knsiradio.com
20 Benton County Groundwater Wells To Be Sealed
(KNSI) – Benton County is getting $42,200 from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources to help protect groundwater quality. Recently the Soil and Water Conservation District logged 136 uncapped wells which might be susceptible to contamination. The grant will allow for 20 of those wells to be sealed. They were prioritized for their vulnerability to having dangerous chemicals enter the wells and how close they are located to water supplies for larger city and township systems.
knsiradio.com
City of Cold Spring Agrees To Purchase Lot For New Fire Hall
(KNSI) – The City of Cold Spring took a major step towards finding a new home for its fire hall at Tuesday’s council meeting. The group went into a closed session to discuss an offer to buy a 1.08-acre lot at 109 Main Street. Administrator Kris Dockendorf says the council voted to approve a motion to enter into an agreement with Cold Spring, formerly known as Cold Spring Granite. It will still be a couple of months before the deal could close because of the need for an environmental study of the parcel.
Charges: Owner of Vic's Blue Dog restaurant didn't pay income taxes for 11 years
CHASKA, Minn. – A Twin Cities restaurant owner is charged with almost 20 felonies after he allegedly failed to pay millions in Minnesota state income tax for more than a decade.The Carver County Attorney's Office says an anonymous tip was sent this summer to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, claiming 61-year-old Paul Mark Carlson – owner of Vic's Blue Dog in Victoria – was paying his workers in cash.Investigators soon found that Carlson hadn't paid individual income taxes for 11 years, and there were no returns filed for his restaurant during that time frame. It was estimated that just between...
knsiradio.com
Sartell Police Taking Public Comment on Body Camera Program
(KNSI) – The Sartell Police Department is asking for public input as it prepares to arm officers with body cameras. Deputy Chief Wayne Schreiner says Minnesota statute requires departments to take public comment on their policy before they get body cameras. “When using new technology, we’ll probably see some things that don’t work so well, or this works better. That’ll be changed as needed, but if people want to review that policy and if they have anything to say they can email, they can give us a letter, or give us a phone call and we’ll take those comments.”
For 2 decades, Hutchinson has transformed Lincoln Ave. into "Candy Cane Lane"
HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- It's the season of giving and that has multiple meanings for a Hutchinson man. For about 20 years, Marlyn Bacon has been making decorative candy canes for his neighbors -- at least, that's how it started out. Now, the Christmas decorations have spread beyond the city.Every December, Lincoln Avenue in Hutchinson transforms into Candy Cane Lane, and it's all because of one man."They know Marlyn by name at Menards," said his wife Laurie.Two decades ago, Marlyn began making giant candy canes using tape, lights, and lot of PVC pipe."This is an 11-foot. We have 8-foot and 5-1/2...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Police Urge Residents to Register Security Cameras
The Maple Grove Police Department wants residents and business owners to partner with them on crime prevention. The city’s new Camera Registration Program allows residents and business owners to register their video surveillance cameras with the police department. “The goal is to reduce the amount of time it takes...
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in Waite Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Magalo Jimale was driving south on Highway 23 when she lost control of her vehicle and slid off the road and into the ditch hitting a utility pole.
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
Man hospitalized after falling off roof in Ham Lake
A man fell off a roof in Ham Lake and was taken to a nearby hospital Tuesday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the man was injured in the area of 161st Lane NE and Brand Street NE at about 9 a.m. The sheriff's office said he was flown...
More Snow On the Way, Winter Weather Advisory Issued
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of central Minnesota including Benton and Sherburne County. It will be in effect from late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. Snow...
wrtv.com
Grinch arrested on identity theft, burglary charges in Minnesota
Authorities in Minnesota announced Tuesday that the Grinch wouldn't ruin anyone's holidays after he was recently "arrested" by deputies in Anoka County. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that deputies arrested the Grinch around 2 p.m. Monday on charges of identity theft and burglary. "For too...
Snowmobiler Hurt in Crash in Morrison County
FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a snowmobile crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 18-year-old Peyton Magney of Little Falls was driving a snowmobile in a ditch along Highway 115 near Fort Ripley when the snowmobile hit the railroad tracks and she was thrown from the vehicle.
myklgr.com
Man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi County arrested in Twin Cities
A man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties was arrested in the Twin Cities Thursday. On Dec. 15, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked with the Minnesota Department of Corrections about several individuals supplying people in southwestern Minnesota with methamphetamine. The suspects had...
kduz.com
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
knsiradio.com
Four Arrested in Meeker County Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Four people were arrested on Tuesday after a drug bust at a Meeker County home. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, they were executing the search warrant at a home in Litchfield, and as they were making entry, two people jumped out of a second story window and attempted to run away. Both were caught a short distance away.
Comments / 1