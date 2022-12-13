WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Sgt. Matt Anderson is taking over as the new Wahpeton police chief soon. Anderson has been with the department for nearly 20 years. He was promoted to Sgt. in 2010. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Minnesota State University-Moorhead and completed the North Dakota Peace Officer training program. Anderson is also a member of the volunteer Wahpeton Fire Dept.

WAHPETON, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO