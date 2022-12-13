Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
9:00 a.m. UPDATE: I-94 re-opens in N.D.
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol re-opened Interstate 94 eastbound and westbound lanes from Dickinson to Fargo on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. The interstate was closed all night, Tuesday into Wednesday, due to blowing and accumulating snow, poor visibility, and...
kfgo.com
Bison overcome early 16-0 deficit to beat Incarnate Word and head to Frisco
FARGO, N.D. – Kobe Johnson rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns and Dawson Weber intercepted two passes to lift No. 3 seed North Dakota State to a 35-32 win over seventh-seeded Incarnate Word in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship on Friday, Dec. 16, before a crowd of 12,569 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
valleynewslive.com
All MATBUS services suspended Thursday night
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to deteriorating weather conditions, MATBUS is suspending all services at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The Ground Transportation Center at 502 NP Avenue in Fargo is closed at 4:15 p.m. All MATBUS services are expected to resume on Friday, December 16 with...
kfgo.com
Anderson taking over as Wahpeton police chief
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Sgt. Matt Anderson is taking over as the new Wahpeton police chief soon. Anderson has been with the department for nearly 20 years. He was promoted to Sgt. in 2010. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Minnesota State University-Moorhead and completed the North Dakota Peace Officer training program. Anderson is also a member of the volunteer Wahpeton Fire Dept.
kfgo.com
City-owned liquor store in Detroit Lakes 7th in MN municipal liquor store sales
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The city-owned liquor store in Detroit Lakes was in the top 10 for total sales in 2021, according to figures from the Minnesota auditor’s office. Sales at the Detroit Lakes City Liquor Store were over $8.6 million. That put the store at seventh overall.
kfgo.com
Hiring committee votes unanimously to name Redlinger Fargo City Administrator
FARGO (KFGO) – Michael Redlinger, who is currently serving as Fargo’s Interim City Administrator, was selected by a unanimous vote of the hiring committee Friday to be permanently named to the position. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn made the motion to offer the job to Redlinger, saying he demonstrated “excellence”...
kfgo.com
Fargo to move ahead with January demolition of condemned house after long conflict with owner
FARGO (KFGO) – The city of Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house. The City Inspections Department has dealt with the house for several years with no resolution. Danial Curtis, the owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, failed to get the necessary permits...
