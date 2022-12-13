ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickton, TX

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘A great loss’: O’Donnell ISD thanks community for support after teens killed in crash

O’DONNELL, Texas — After a crash that took the lives of two teens and left another with “incapacitating injuries” just northeast of O’Donnell Wednesday evening, the O’Donnell Independent School District released another statement. “If you are looking for the good in this world, you will find it in the loving people of West Texas,” O’Donnell […]
O'DONNELL, TX
easttexasradio.com

MPFD Report For Friday (Dec 16)

Thursday at 3:39, Mt Pleasant first responders worked a two-vehicle accident at 3768 on US 271 north with possible injuries. Also, a home caught fire around 10:00 Thursday night. It was at 659 on CR4825 and started in the kitchen.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County

The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Introduces New GI Doctor, To Celebrate Sargent For 14 Years Service In Hopkins With Retirement Reception

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs ISD Choirs Concert

Sulphur Springs ISD fifth grader, middle school and high school choirs performed a holiday concert Dec. 6, 2022, in SSHS Auditorium. If you missed the SSISD Choirs Concert in the hustle and bustle of the the first week of December, KSST has it covered. Production Manager Matt Janson videoed the program for you to enjoy on your schedule. Watch on the link below, open on the KSST Radio 1230 YouTube Channel or catch the concert on Channel 18 throughout the month.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

64 SSHS Students Inducted Into Gladys Alexander Chapter Of NHS

Sixty-four students at Sulphur Springs High School met the requirements and were inducted into the Gladys Alexander Chapter of the National Honor Society during the annual ceremony held earlier this week in the school cafeteria. Fifty-five additional students were recognized as two-year members of the chapter. The SSHS Honor Society...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

8 SSHS Wildcat Band Members Qualify For Area

Fifteen members of the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band made the All-Region Band Friday, including eight whose auditions also qualified them for Area. Students selected to the All-Region Band following auditions Dec. 9, 2022, in New Boston include Carline Prickette, Laney Bankston, Mika Petty, Justin Chen, Isaac Stanley, Anthony Small, Levi Caton, Valeria Garcia, Cat Starzyk, Kate Hurley, Hannah Hughes, Aubrey Wiliams, Lucy McKenzie, Lauren Maynard, and Sadie Barnett; and Kami White was named a first alternate. Of those Prickette, Bankston, Petty, Chen, Stanley, Small, Caton and Garcia are also area qualifiers.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case

The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

No Tornadoes In Hopkins County

Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Endsley told us that no tornadoes touched down during the storms Tuesday morning. There was, however, some rotation in the clouds over the Miller Grover area. As a result, it damaged one utility pole.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Dec. 14: Find Out About Christmas Ornaments And Activities, Directories, Eclipse 2024

As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Live Oak Street Lights Are A Christmas Delight

Live Oak Street has become a local must-see during the holidays for about a decade, give or take a couple of years. While not quite as brilliant as the Griswold lawn of National Lampoons fame, the Sulphur Springs Christmas lights do shine as a beacon of goodwill and the continuation of a tradition started about 25 years ago, a light display that spanned acres of field.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hughes Springs Man Jailed

Titus County arrested 32-year-old Colton Fletcher of Hughes Springs on a Morris County warrant for Indecency with Child Sexual contact. He’s in the Titus County Jail under a $20,000 bond.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
