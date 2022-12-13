Read full article on original website
9 Members Of SSHS Chapter Advancing From Area To State TAFE Contest
The Sulphur Springs High School Chapter of Texas Association of Future Educators was well represented by 11 competitors at the Area 6 TAFE Leadership Conference, including 9 chapter members who are advancing to the state competition, to be held in March at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. “All students...
‘A great loss’: O’Donnell ISD thanks community for support after teens killed in crash
O’DONNELL, Texas — After a crash that took the lives of two teens and left another with “incapacitating injuries” just northeast of O’Donnell Wednesday evening, the O’Donnell Independent School District released another statement. “If you are looking for the good in this world, you will find it in the loving people of West Texas,” O’Donnell […]
MPFD Report For Friday (Dec 16)
Thursday at 3:39, Mt Pleasant first responders worked a two-vehicle accident at 3768 on US 271 north with possible injuries. Also, a home caught fire around 10:00 Thursday night. It was at 659 on CR4825 and started in the kitchen.
Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County
The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
SSHS Wildcat Band Recognized For Achievement At State Marching Contest
Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band members gathered around the courthouse steps this week to receive special recognition from Hopkins County Commissioners Court. Then, later that night, band leadership was also recognized by Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees for the Wildcat Band’s achievement at the state marching competition.
CHRISTUS Introduces New GI Doctor, To Celebrate Sargent For 14 Years Service In Hopkins With Retirement Reception
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs.
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
Sulphur Springs ISD Choirs Concert
Sulphur Springs ISD fifth grader, middle school and high school choirs performed a holiday concert Dec. 6, 2022, in SSHS Auditorium. If you missed the SSISD Choirs Concert in the hustle and bustle of the the first week of December, KSST has it covered. Production Manager Matt Janson videoed the program for you to enjoy on your schedule. Watch on the link below, open on the KSST Radio 1230 YouTube Channel or catch the concert on Channel 18 throughout the month.
64 SSHS Students Inducted Into Gladys Alexander Chapter Of NHS
Sixty-four students at Sulphur Springs High School met the requirements and were inducted into the Gladys Alexander Chapter of the National Honor Society during the annual ceremony held earlier this week in the school cafeteria. Fifty-five additional students were recognized as two-year members of the chapter. The SSHS Honor Society...
8 SSHS Wildcat Band Members Qualify For Area
Fifteen members of the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band made the All-Region Band Friday, including eight whose auditions also qualified them for Area. Students selected to the All-Region Band following auditions Dec. 9, 2022, in New Boston include Carline Prickette, Laney Bankston, Mika Petty, Justin Chen, Isaac Stanley, Anthony Small, Levi Caton, Valeria Garcia, Cat Starzyk, Kate Hurley, Hannah Hughes, Aubrey Wiliams, Lucy McKenzie, Lauren Maynard, and Sadie Barnett; and Kami White was named a first alternate. Of those Prickette, Bankston, Petty, Chen, Stanley, Small, Caton and Garcia are also area qualifiers.
42 SSHS Students Inducted Into Geral Kennedy Chapter Of National Technical Honor Society
The Geral Kennedy Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society inducted 42 new members during a special ceremony conducted Monday evening, Dec. 5, 2022, in Sulphur Springs High School cafeteria. After Chapter President Kamilah Martinez welcomed everyone to the induction program, Vice President Isabelle Thesing lead the pledges to the...
Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case
The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
No Tornadoes In Hopkins County
Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Endsley told us that no tornadoes touched down during the storms Tuesday morning. There was, however, some rotation in the clouds over the Miller Grover area. As a result, it damaged one utility pole.
Chamber Connection – Dec. 14: Find Out About Christmas Ornaments And Activities, Directories, Eclipse 2024
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Longview ISD issues statement after bus crash with 4 vehicles
TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Longview ISD Facebook, "We are thankful that all students are safe and no other injuries have been reported. Our prayers are with the driver and their family. " According to Longview Police Department Facebook, Eastbound traffic is being diverted in the 900 block...
Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. retires after 40 years of service
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After more than four decades of service to the people of Smith County, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is retiring. For his retirement party on Thursday, Skeen was surrounded by the people he’s been around since 1971. That’s when he first started to work for the county as an assistant district attorney. […]
Live Oak Street Lights Are A Christmas Delight
Live Oak Street has become a local must-see during the holidays for about a decade, give or take a couple of years. While not quite as brilliant as the Griswold lawn of National Lampoons fame, the Sulphur Springs Christmas lights do shine as a beacon of goodwill and the continuation of a tradition started about 25 years ago, a light display that spanned acres of field.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten firefighters who made up some of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department, including positions on the board of directors, have resigned from the department. According to previous Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Bond, they gave their resignations to the board of directors on Friday. Bond...
East Texas timber damage from November tornadoes estimated at $13M
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service said a series of tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas in early November damaged timber on more than 10,000 acres. The timber was worth an estimated $13 million. Storms that tracked across North Texas on Nov. 4 resulted in seven tornadoes, five...
Hughes Springs Man Jailed
Titus County arrested 32-year-old Colton Fletcher of Hughes Springs on a Morris County warrant for Indecency with Child Sexual contact. He’s in the Titus County Jail under a $20,000 bond.
