tspr.org
Progress continues toward new SRC campus in Macomb
Spoon River College will renovate a former retail building on East Jackson St. The college currently occupies about one-third of the structure with its community outreach center. President Curt Oldfield said designs for the rest of the building have been sent to the state. The project could go out to...
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
wlds.com
Illini Hospital Names Next Administrator
Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield has named its next administrator. Current administrator Kathy Hull announced her retirement last month after 11 years on the job. Hull will officially retire on December 23rd and pursue another position elsewhere. Holly Jones has been named her successor. Jones has spent the last 11...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
tspr.org
Board tosses out challenges to Macomb candidates
Three Macomb city council candidates had their nominating petitions challenged for improper paperwork. But the city’s electoral board rejected those challenges because the objectors failed to fill out their own paperwork properly. The board ruled on Wednesday that objections to petitions should include a written statement of interest. But...
tspr.org
Lee County solar project would reduce energy costs
Utility provider Alliant Energy has taken another step toward generating solar power in southeast Iowa. Lee County officials agreed to proceed with a proposal to build a field of solar panels near the city in Wever. The project calls for developer Interstate Power and Light Co. to build and install solar panels on 900 acres build a 75-megawatt battery energy storage unit.
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man charged with courthouse threats; local counties at high COVID levels
A Galesburg man is charged with felony disorderly conduct for making threats to workers at the Knox County courthouse. Matthew Sullivan, 30, reportedly called the traffic office at the courthouse about ongoing cases and threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Jack Harlan put the courthouse...
tspr.org
Commentary: One Book One Community Festival
Around the year 2000, then-Macomb Mayor Tom Carper organized a One Book One Community event. He was prompted to do so during a conference of mayors in Chicago. Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine was chosen and community members were invited to read and discuss it. People who participated still remember it.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 8-14, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 8-14, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
wlds.com
OSS Teacher Dismissed For “Inappropriate” Communication With A Student
A teacher at Our Saviour Grade School has been dismissed for what school officials are calling inappropriate and unacceptable communication with a student. The Journal Courier reports that 5th Grade teacher Amanda Martin has been officially dismissed after the student’s parent filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Police Department, according to a statement obtained by the Journal Courier from the Diocese of Springfield.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn says during motion hearing he plans to ask for change of venue ‘to an unprejudiced county’
QUINCY — While presenting 20 motions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, a Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said he plans to move for a change of venue. While discussing a request for funds to pay for a...
wlds.com
City Trying Alternatives to Adding Stop Signs at Dangerous West College Intersection
A busy Jacksonville intersection won’t be getting extra stop signs anytime soon. The Jacksonville City Council heard an update Monday night on recent requests from residents in the area of the intersection of West College Avenue and Park Street. A number of residents had come forward requesting that the...
wdbr.com
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
tspr.org
14-year-old charged as adult in alleged theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
McLean County prosecutors have charged a 14-year-old boy as an adult in connection with the theft of 25 guns from a Bloomington gun store last year. One of the weapons was linked to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Peoria in 2021. The 14-year-old who was arrested is from...
wlds.com
Trash Service Price Changes Again, Back Porch Service to Continue when City Contract Goes Into Effect
The Jacksonville City Council approved an amendment to the new contract with GFL Environmental for trash service Monday night. The city entered into the contract with GFL in mid-October in an effort to ease price increases seen after the company acquired both Area Disposal and Trash Queen earlier this year.
25newsnow.com
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
khqa.com
Police: 3 adults arrested for disturbance on school bus, 'alarming' kids
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday after reportedly boarding a school bus without permission, causing a ruckus, and alarming the children onboard, according to the Jacksonville police report. Police were called to 1120 King Street in Jacksonville around 7:32 a.m. after a tipster called to...
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
