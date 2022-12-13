ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

tspr.org

Progress continues toward new SRC campus in Macomb

Spoon River College will renovate a former retail building on East Jackson St. The college currently occupies about one-third of the structure with its community outreach center. President Curt Oldfield said designs for the rest of the building have been sent to the state. The project could go out to...
MACOMB, IL
tspr.org

Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations

The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
MACOMB, IL
wlds.com

Illini Hospital Names Next Administrator

Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield has named its next administrator. Current administrator Kathy Hull announced her retirement last month after 11 years on the job. Hull will officially retire on December 23rd and pursue another position elsewhere. Holly Jones has been named her successor. Jones has spent the last 11...
PITTSFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
tspr.org

Board tosses out challenges to Macomb candidates

Three Macomb city council candidates had their nominating petitions challenged for improper paperwork. But the city’s electoral board rejected those challenges because the objectors failed to fill out their own paperwork properly. The board ruled on Wednesday that objections to petitions should include a written statement of interest. But...
MACOMB, IL
tspr.org

Lee County solar project would reduce energy costs

Utility provider Alliant Energy has taken another step toward generating solar power in southeast Iowa. Lee County officials agreed to proceed with a proposal to build a field of solar panels near the city in Wever. The project calls for developer Interstate Power and Light Co. to build and install solar panels on 900 acres build a 75-megawatt battery energy storage unit.
LEE COUNTY, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location

Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

Commentary: One Book One Community Festival

Around the year 2000, then-Macomb Mayor Tom Carper organized a One Book One Community event. He was prompted to do so during a conference of mayors in Chicago. Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine was chosen and community members were invited to read and discuss it. People who participated still remember it.
MACOMB, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

OSS Teacher Dismissed For “Inappropriate” Communication With A Student

A teacher at Our Saviour Grade School has been dismissed for what school officials are calling inappropriate and unacceptable communication with a student. The Journal Courier reports that 5th Grade teacher Amanda Martin has been officially dismissed after the student’s parent filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Police Department, according to a statement obtained by the Journal Courier from the Diocese of Springfield.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wdbr.com

Two arson attacks at area schools

TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

Police: 3 adults arrested for disturbance on school bus, 'alarming' kids

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday after reportedly boarding a school bus without permission, causing a ruckus, and alarming the children onboard, according to the Jacksonville police report. Police were called to 1120 King Street in Jacksonville around 7:32 a.m. after a tipster called to...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KMZU

Three injured in Marion County accident

MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MARION COUNTY, MO

