ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
OHIO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot

Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

A tremendous homecoming

Carnegie Public Library hosted New York Times bestselling author Margaret Peterson Haddix to discuss her most recent and upcoming books on Thursday, Dec. 8. More than 100 people attended. Both school districts read Haddix’s books as part of their language arts curriculum, so she is enormously popular with upper elementary and middle school students.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on …. A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Board of Education approves anti-LGBTQ+ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education has voted in support of a resolution that will reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. Ohio’s top school board voted 10 to 7 to approve an amended resolution on Tuesday that opponents said will harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution after […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender athlete ban does not pass Ohio’s General Assembly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would have prevented transgender girls from participating in school sports did not pass out of the General Assembly early Thursday, a culmination of a long day of activity for House Bill 151. The Ohio House voted against passing the amended House Bill 151, which would have banned transgender […]
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Common Pleas Information for the Week of 12/12/22

Pickaway County – Cases that were heard in Pickaway County Common Pleas this week. Drake J. Boggs 27 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, OH. Violation of Community Control G Community Control increased to. 5 years. Also ordered to. successfully complete Drug. Court. Melinda J. Fowler 39 U.S. 23 S.,. Circleville,...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

LGBTQ+ advocates react after Ohio’s transgender athlete ban fails

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ advocates kept a watchful eye as Ohio’s General Assembly failed to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports, part of a long legislative session lasting well into Thursday morning. “The fact that this just keeps becoming a topic of conversation at the statehouse feels so like, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Bill Removing Marijuana Paraphernalia Convictions From Criminal Records And Allowing Broader Expungement Heads To Governor

Ohio lawmakers on Thursday morning sent the governor a large-scale criminal justice reform bill that contains provisions to protect people from having criminal records for arrests or convictions over simple possession of marijuana paraphernalia. It also includes measures clearing a path for people to have convictions for cannabis possession and other offenses sealed and expunged.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy