End-of-the-year remarks with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
On Friday, we talked with Governor Mike DeWine about Ohio's good moments this year and what's ahead in 2023.
Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot
Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions
The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits.
A tremendous homecoming
Carnegie Public Library hosted New York Times bestselling author Margaret Peterson Haddix to discuss her most recent and upcoming books on Thursday, Dec. 8. More than 100 people attended. Both school districts read Haddix’s books as part of their language arts curriculum, so she is enormously popular with upper elementary and middle school students.
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on …. A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on...
Ohio Board of Education approves anti-LGBTQ+ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education has voted in support of a resolution that will reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. Ohio’s top school board voted 10 to 7 to approve an amended resolution on Tuesday that opponents said will harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution after […]
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she's entitled to under Ohio law, the state's highest court ruled Friday.
Transgender athlete ban does not pass Ohio’s General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would have prevented transgender girls from participating in school sports did not pass out of the General Assembly early Thursday, a culmination of a long day of activity for House Bill 151. The Ohio House voted against passing the amended House Bill 151, which would have banned transgender […]
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
I-TEAM: News Center 7 finds price consistencies but increases at area Dollar General stores
MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he is fixing Dollar General’s inconsistent pricing. Several Dollar General stores in the Miami Valley were caught for charging higher prices for items at the register than what they were priced as on the shelf. One month later, News...
BREAKING: Ohio Files for Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Columbus from Enforcing Gun Laws
The State of Ohio has just filed a "Complaint for Declaratory Judgement, TRO, and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief" against the City of Columbus and City Attorney Zack Klein. Essentially, this means the State is asking a judge to hear their arguments that Columbus has enacted laws that are in...
Pickaway County Common Pleas Information for the Week of 12/12/22
Pickaway County – Cases that were heard in Pickaway County Common Pleas this week. Drake J. Boggs 27 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, OH. Violation of Community Control G Community Control increased to. 5 years. Also ordered to. successfully complete Drug. Court. Melinda J. Fowler 39 U.S. 23 S.,. Circleville,...
LGBTQ+ advocates react after Ohio’s transgender athlete ban fails
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ advocates kept a watchful eye as Ohio’s General Assembly failed to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports, part of a long legislative session lasting well into Thursday morning. “The fact that this just keeps becoming a topic of conversation at the statehouse feels so like, […]
Pike County massacre: Life in prison with or without parole for George Wagner IV?
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will be sentenced Monday to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing eight people in Pike County more than six years ago. Wagner IV, 31, was convicted of planning and covering up eight murders with his family April 21-22, 2016 in rural Piketon, about two hours east of Downtown Cincinnati.
Ohio Bill Removing Marijuana Paraphernalia Convictions From Criminal Records And Allowing Broader Expungement Heads To Governor
Ohio lawmakers on Thursday morning sent the governor a large-scale criminal justice reform bill that contains provisions to protect people from having criminal records for arrests or convictions over simple possession of marijuana paraphernalia. It also includes measures clearing a path for people to have convictions for cannabis possession and other offenses sealed and expunged.
After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
Transgender student-athlete ban, Board of Ed. overhaul set to become law in Ohio
Numerous controversial education bills were combined and passed during the Ohio Senate session Wednesday at 11 p.m.
