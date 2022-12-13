ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

AG brings action against Charleston resident engaging in securities fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson brought action against Charleston resident Jonathan E. Ramaci, Elements of Genius, Inc. and it’s subsidiary Wellnest. The Securities Division ordered a cease and desist alleging that Wellnest violated the SC Securities Act by offering and selling unregistered or unqualified...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia offering free parking during holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is offering free parking at on-street meters and gated parking facilities during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays. Officials say drivers can use street meters for free from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26, and January 2. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

ONE-ON-ONE: CAE encourages Midlands residents to fly local this holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to AAA, this holiday season is set to be the third busiest on record with more than 100 million Americans expected to travel away from home. Here in the Midlands, tens of thousands are expected to fly through Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE). CAE estimates that 90,000 travelers flew from the airport in November and expects similar numbers for December.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

KCSO: Kershaw businesses pass alcohol compliance checks

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is giving accolades to businesses in their area. According to a post on Facebook, KCSO Sergeant Chelsea Cockrell and SLED made 20 alcohol compliance checks throughout the county at various businesses yesterday. They reported that none of the businesses they...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gervais Street bridge open to traffic following emergency rescue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today the Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced that Gervais Street bridge was closed to traffic due to an emergency rescue incident. The Columbia Police Department says a mental health and crisis negotiator was able to resolve the situation and the man is currently headed to the hospital.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tips to prevent package theft during the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft. Authorities say you should follow some or all of these steps to prevent porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages:. Use an Amazon locker at a local store. Point a security camera at...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

$13 million, 54 new jobs headed to Kershaw County

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 50 new jobs are coming to the Midlands. Today the Governor’s office announced Orion performance compounds is setting up shop in Kershaw County. Officials say the move comes with a $13 million investment and 54 new jobs. Orion produces compounds used in the...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police seizes weapons, narcotics from apartment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officers from the Columbia Police Department narcotics unit says they confiscated weapons, drugs, and cash from a House Street residence this week. Authorities say they seized $4,200 in cash, 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana and two guns from the apartment after citizens communicated concerns about criminal activity.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gas leak repaired following car crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A gas leak has been repaired after a car crashed into a natural gas line pump station yesterday. It happened at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and South Beltline. Columbia Police say the passengers in the crash were taken to a hospital and an officer who...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Library holiday schedule announced for all locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— All Richland Library locations will be closed Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26 in observance of Christmas. Customers will still be able to renew, download or request items by visiting richlandlibrary.com and use the library’s online resources. Library locations will resume their regular hours...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina airman who served in WWII accounted for decades later

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recently announced that U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson, Jr., of Columbia has been accounted for after he was killed during World War II. Authorities say the 21 year-old radio operator was serving during Operation TIDAL WAVE...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg County School District receives a clean financial audit report

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) received an unmodified opinion, the highest level of financial assurance, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, say officials. Brian Nicholoson, with the accounting firm Mauldin and Jenkins LLC., presented the audit report, which found no significant deficiencies in...
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy