Survey finds consumers primarily using debit to purchase holiday gifts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—It’s that time of year when we are all rushing to buy Christmas gifts. A new survey finds a growing number of Americans are planning to use debit over credit this season to make those holiday purchases. Jenn Sullivan hears from one expert who says you...
AG brings action against Charleston resident engaging in securities fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson brought action against Charleston resident Jonathan E. Ramaci, Elements of Genius, Inc. and it’s subsidiary Wellnest. The Securities Division ordered a cease and desist alleging that Wellnest violated the SC Securities Act by offering and selling unregistered or unqualified...
City of Columbia offering free parking during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is offering free parking at on-street meters and gated parking facilities during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays. Officials say drivers can use street meters for free from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26, and January 2. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
SC Department of Mental Health gives tips on combatting seasonal depression
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The holidays are a time to connect and be in fellowship with family and friends. However that isn’t the case for everyone. The SC Department of Mental Health says there are many who experience seasonal depression and loneliness.
ONE-ON-ONE: CAE encourages Midlands residents to fly local this holiday season
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to AAA, this holiday season is set to be the third busiest on record with more than 100 million Americans expected to travel away from home. Here in the Midlands, tens of thousands are expected to fly through Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE). CAE estimates that 90,000 travelers flew from the airport in November and expects similar numbers for December.
KCSO: Kershaw businesses pass alcohol compliance checks
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is giving accolades to businesses in their area. According to a post on Facebook, KCSO Sergeant Chelsea Cockrell and SLED made 20 alcohol compliance checks throughout the county at various businesses yesterday. They reported that none of the businesses they...
Gervais Street bridge open to traffic following emergency rescue
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today the Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced that Gervais Street bridge was closed to traffic due to an emergency rescue incident. The Columbia Police Department says a mental health and crisis negotiator was able to resolve the situation and the man is currently headed to the hospital.
Tips to prevent package theft during the holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft. Authorities say you should follow some or all of these steps to prevent porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages:. Use an Amazon locker at a local store. Point a security camera at...
$13 million, 54 new jobs headed to Kershaw County
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 50 new jobs are coming to the Midlands. Today the Governor’s office announced Orion performance compounds is setting up shop in Kershaw County. Officials say the move comes with a $13 million investment and 54 new jobs. Orion produces compounds used in the...
Columbia Police seizes weapons, narcotics from apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officers from the Columbia Police Department narcotics unit says they confiscated weapons, drugs, and cash from a House Street residence this week. Authorities say they seized $4,200 in cash, 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana and two guns from the apartment after citizens communicated concerns about criminal activity.
Gas leak repaired following car crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A gas leak has been repaired after a car crashed into a natural gas line pump station yesterday. It happened at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and South Beltline. Columbia Police say the passengers in the crash were taken to a hospital and an officer who...
Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road. Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a...
Richland Library holiday schedule announced for all locations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— All Richland Library locations will be closed Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26 in observance of Christmas. Customers will still be able to renew, download or request items by visiting richlandlibrary.com and use the library’s online resources. Library locations will resume their regular hours...
School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
South Carolina airman who served in WWII accounted for decades later
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recently announced that U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson, Jr., of Columbia has been accounted for after he was killed during World War II. Authorities say the 21 year-old radio operator was serving during Operation TIDAL WAVE...
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department hosting “Coats for Kids” clothing drive
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Turner Memorial AME Church for a coat drive. The organizations will be collecting coats, winter caps, scarves, gloves and ear muffs from December 14-21 to give to the less fortunate in Lexington County throughout winter. Drop-off locations...
ABC Columbia partnering with the American Red Cross for blood drive in the New Year
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help give the gift of life in the New Year. January is National Blood Donor month and ABC Columbia is proud to partner with the Red Cross for a New Year’s Blood Drive. The Blood Drive will take place on January 4, 2023...
CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
Orangeburg County School District receives a clean financial audit report
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) received an unmodified opinion, the highest level of financial assurance, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, say officials. Brian Nicholoson, with the accounting firm Mauldin and Jenkins LLC., presented the audit report, which found no significant deficiencies in...
GMC Thursday Headlines: Rideshare safety bill passes in the House & Cayce man wanted for domestic violence incident
Thursday headlines: A rideshare safety bill that honors a slain USC student, passes in the U.S. House of Representatives. Cayce police search for a man wanted for a domestic violence incident.
