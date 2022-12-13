ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach

FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Family Amenities Provide Exquisite Living in The Heart of Boca Raton, Florida with Luxuriant Outdoor Living Space Could Be Yours For $8 Million

17055 Brulee Breeze Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca Bridges’ centralized location, on an oversized 0.72 +- acre lot, which is the largest model offered at Boca Bridges. Integrating the sophisticated grandeur of resort-style living with family friendly amenities, this home offers a wide array of world-class amenities. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, please contact Veronica Peters (Phone: 561-910-3305) at Premier Estate Properties Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

City of Tamarac Breaks Ground On Park Enhancement Project

On Monday, the City of Tamarac officially broke ground on a project to improve Caporella Park. The park enhancements will include a shaded playground, covered fitness area, multi-purpose trail, splash pad, and amphitheater. The city began planning this project in 2017, and it was budgeted for the 2020 fiscal year.
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): New tacos in Delray Beach, Ron White’s farewell, West Palm Beach Wagyu Winter Wonderland

Full weekend as the holiday season formally arrives (thanks, Hanukkah), The O.G. returns to Delray Beach, comedian Ron White says farewell, and we’re all warmed by enduring visions of sugar plums, sufganiyot, totopos and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” Life goes on. FRIDAY The O.G. returns: Dive-y, cult-fave Delray Beach bar Oceanside Grocers, affectionately known as The O.G., formally reveals its ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Eight months and $1 million later, local-favorite bar The O.G. is now a distinctive new restaurant in Delray Beach

When Delray Beach resident Brian Rosen helped his father create the first Okeechobee Music Festival at a remote residential development they owned north of Lake O in 2016, he went large. OMF’s debut, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Hall & Oates and Bassnectar, still seems like a did-that-really-happen dream. Soon after, Rosen opened a 1,000-square-foot ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

Experience the Power of Music During Sunday Evening Worship Service at Coral Springs Church

Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
thebulldogbark.com

SBHS Student Parking; Is It Worth It?

A.B lives in the Hollywood West Park neighborhood. It’s a 10 minute drive to get from West Park to SBHS. Even though SBHS is only such a short drive away, A.B finds himself waking up at 6:00 A.M and arriving at school an hour early. “So, I can get...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter School Holds ‘Pawlympics’ In Support of Classmates with Disabilities

A group of Coral Springs High School students and staff are set to host an event to benefit classmates with disabilities. On January 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Coral Springs Charter School Student Government Association will host its first annual Panther Pawlympics — a community event organized to ensure kids of all abilities have an equal opportunity to have fun at field day games.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Miami-Dade County acquires Girl Scout property in southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County announced the acquisition of the 20-acre Camp Choee property from the Girl Scouts Council of Tropical Florida, located at 11300 SW 158 Street. The purchase was authorized by a resolution sponsored by Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, approved by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, and executed by the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (Parks) and Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) Departments.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

SMALL BITES: Heal the Planet now has a store; what’s on the menu at The O.G.?

Heal the Planet WHAT: The green-a-licious nonprofit headed up by Kenneth Fisher has added a retail component with a shop on the edge of Flagler Village. After some storm-related delays, the Heal the Planet store fully opened in December with items such as sustainable household supplies, health and beauty products and vegan treats. “Our main goal is to carry eco-friendly products at a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
