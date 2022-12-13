Read full article on original website
St. Andrew Catholic School Takes First Place in 2022 Coral Springs Holiday Parade
Check out the video here of this year’s Holiday Parade. The City of Coral Springs is excited to announce the winners of this year’s Annual Holiday Parade. Held on December 14 along Sample Road, it featured a wide range of participants and showcased the community’s holiday spirit.
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
luxury-houses.net
This Family Amenities Provide Exquisite Living in The Heart of Boca Raton, Florida with Luxuriant Outdoor Living Space Could Be Yours For $8 Million
17055 Brulee Breeze Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca Bridges’ centralized location, on an oversized 0.72 +- acre lot, which is the largest model offered at Boca Bridges. Integrating the sophisticated grandeur of resort-style living with family friendly amenities, this home offers a wide array of world-class amenities. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, please contact Veronica Peters (Phone: 561-910-3305) at Premier Estate Properties Inc. for full support and perfect service.
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Breaks Ground On Park Enhancement Project
On Monday, the City of Tamarac officially broke ground on a project to improve Caporella Park. The park enhancements will include a shaded playground, covered fitness area, multi-purpose trail, splash pad, and amphitheater. The city began planning this project in 2017, and it was budgeted for the 2020 fiscal year.
City of Coral Springs Announces 2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners
2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners. Three homes have been selected for the City of Coral Springs Deck the Halls Holiday Decor Contest. The city received 15 outstanding entries and selected the top three based on creativity, theme, and effort of exterior decorations only. Judges included city...
Weekend things to do (updated): New tacos in Delray Beach, Ron White’s farewell, West Palm Beach Wagyu Winter Wonderland
Full weekend as the holiday season formally arrives (thanks, Hanukkah), The O.G. returns to Delray Beach, comedian Ron White says farewell, and we’re all warmed by enduring visions of sugar plums, sufganiyot, totopos and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” Life goes on. FRIDAY The O.G. returns: Dive-y, cult-fave Delray Beach bar Oceanside Grocers, affectionately known as The O.G., formally reveals its ...
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
Eight months and $1 million later, local-favorite bar The O.G. is now a distinctive new restaurant in Delray Beach
When Delray Beach resident Brian Rosen helped his father create the first Okeechobee Music Festival at a remote residential development they owned north of Lake O in 2016, he went large. OMF’s debut, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Hall & Oates and Bassnectar, still seems like a did-that-really-happen dream. Soon after, Rosen opened a 1,000-square-foot ...
NBC Miami
Multiple Fish Die After Man Pours Bleach Into Aventura Mall Koi Pond: Police
A man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after police said he was caught on camera pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at Aventura Mall, killing multiple fish. Canin Lathaniel Sanders, 30, was arrested Thursday on 20 counts of animal cruelty and one count each of...
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Police Distributes Coyote Whistles After Recent Sightings
The Coconut Creek Police Department is giving free coyote whistles to keep residents and pets safe. When a resident encounters a coyote, they can blow the whistle to scare them away. To pick one up, residents can visit the police department at 4800 West Copans Road. All they need to...
Brightline announces opening date for new Boca Raton station
BOCA RATON — The city’s highly anticipated Brightline station is here. The first of its kind for Boca Raton, the high-speed train stop will open for business on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tickets are available today on Brightline's app and its website gobrightline.com. The Aventura station, near the Aventura...
margatetalk.com
Experience the Power of Music During Sunday Evening Worship Service at Coral Springs Church
Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
thebulldogbark.com
SBHS Student Parking; Is It Worth It?
A.B lives in the Hollywood West Park neighborhood. It’s a 10 minute drive to get from West Park to SBHS. Even though SBHS is only such a short drive away, A.B finds himself waking up at 6:00 A.M and arriving at school an hour early. “So, I can get...
The Garden Club Of Coral Springs Offers College Scholarships to High School Students
The Garden Club of Coral Springs is offering three scholarships to high school students entering a Florida College and majoring in environmental and horticulture fields. Their scholarship endowment fund was established in 2006 to allow donors to make tax-deductible gifts. The scholarships include;. Vince Cebert Environmental Scholarship ~ “Future Steward...
Coral Springs Charter School Holds ‘Pawlympics’ In Support of Classmates with Disabilities
A group of Coral Springs High School students and staff are set to host an event to benefit classmates with disabilities. On January 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Coral Springs Charter School Student Government Association will host its first annual Panther Pawlympics — a community event organized to ensure kids of all abilities have an equal opportunity to have fun at field day games.
Bring Home a Shelter Cat or Dog Home for a Holiday Sleepover
The holidays are a time for family, friends, and loved ones. But what about the furry friends who have no one to spend the season with? That’s where the Humane Society of Broward County comes in. Starting Monday, December 19, select pets will be available for holiday sleepovers, giving...
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic to the neighborhood and councilmembers agreed.
City of Coral Springs Wins Emmy Award for Suicide Awareness Video
The City of Coral Springs Communications and Marketing Department and Mayor Scott Brook won an Emmy Award on Saturday at the 46th Annual Suncoast Awards ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. The video, titled “Mayor’s Story – Suicide Awareness,” was named a winner in the Health/Medical Short Form...
southdadenewsleader.com
Miami-Dade County acquires Girl Scout property in southwest Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade County announced the acquisition of the 20-acre Camp Choee property from the Girl Scouts Council of Tropical Florida, located at 11300 SW 158 Street. The purchase was authorized by a resolution sponsored by Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, approved by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, and executed by the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (Parks) and Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) Departments.
SMALL BITES: Heal the Planet now has a store; what’s on the menu at The O.G.?
Heal the Planet WHAT: The green-a-licious nonprofit headed up by Kenneth Fisher has added a retail component with a shop on the edge of Flagler Village. After some storm-related delays, the Heal the Planet store fully opened in December with items such as sustainable household supplies, health and beauty products and vegan treats. “Our main goal is to carry eco-friendly products at a ...
