Report: Guardians sign veteran catcher in free agency

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a free-agent contract with veteran catcher Mike Zunino.

It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Zunino has played 10 seasons in the Major Leagues with both Seattle and Tampa Bay.

The 2021 All Star played in only 36 games in the 2022 season with a shoulder injury but is expected to be ready for spring training.

Last season he batted .148 with 5 home runs and 16 RBIs.

In 10 seasons with the Mariners and Rays, Zunino has batted a combined .200 with 146 homers and 361 RBIs.

In addition to Zunino, the Guardians also have young prospect, Bo Naylor, in the system. They also signed former Rangers’ prospect Meibrys Viloria to a minor league contract.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.