San Luis Obispo Tribune
Savanah Brown Is All Grown Up! Photos of Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Youngest Daughter
A lovely young lady! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown share six children together: Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabe and Savanah, who celebrated her 18th birthday in December 2022 surrounded by family. “Happy Birthday sweetheart! We had a fun early birthday celebration in Vegas last weekend,” Janelle captioned...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say
It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Have Turned Their Apartment Into a Home: Photos
Home goals! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik (née Gladstone) and Alexei Brovarnik have turned their apartment into a home for their family of five. Loren and Alexei currently reside in Hallandale Beach, Florida, with their three kids. After tying the knot in 2015, they welcomed their first child, son Shai Josef Brovarnik, in April 2020. Then in August 2021, Loren gave birth to their second son, Asher Noah Brovarnik. Ariel Raya Brovarnik was later born in September 2022.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
So Much Drama! See All ‘Sister Wives’ Updates in 2022, From Breaking News to Top Stories
The stars of Sister Wives have had quite an eventful year in terms of news. From major fights to breakups, the polygamous TLC family has seen several dramatic story lines and updates in their group dynamic throughout 2022. One of the most major shakeups, of course, was when viewers watched...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who is Chase Sui Wonders Dating? Actress Sparks Charles Melton Split Rumors After Outing With Pete Davidson
Actress Chase Sui Wonders and boyfriend Charles Melton have sparked split speculation after she was spotted at a hockey game with her Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Pete Davidson. Keep reading to learn more. Who Is Chase Sui Wonders Dating?. Chase, 26, and Charles, 31, made their relationship Instagram official in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Khloe Kardashian Shades Kourtney’s Wedding Dress, Calls Her Travis Barker-Inspired Style a ‘Phase’
Awkward! Khloé Kardashian shaded her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress from her Portofino, Italy, ceremony and labeled her Travis Barker-inspired style a “phase.”. The Kourtney & Khloé alums took a lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Thursday, December 15, and the Poosh founder, 43, asked her...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown and Husband Kody Split After Christine, Janelle Leave: ‘He Made the Decision’
Another one! Meri Brown confirmed her split from estranged husband Kody Brown during the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One tell-all. “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” Meri, 51, said in a sneak peek of the Sunday, December 18, episode obtained by People. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri. Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Lindsie Chrisley Isn’t Celebrating Holidays With Todd, Julie: ‘They Needed Time to Process’
A distant Christmas. Lindsie Chrisley admitted that it’s “best” to spend separate holidays from her dad, Todd Chrisley, and her stepmom, Julie Chrisley, amid their prison sentencing. “With my parents’ sentencing just being a couple of days before Thanksgiving and me having Jackson for Thanksgiving, emotions were...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who Is Bill Gothard? Details on IBLP Leader Following Jinger Duggar’s Comparison to Brother Josh
The 19 Kids and Countingfamily kept their religious affiliations under wraps since the premiere of their reality show in September 2008. However, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) detailed in her upcoming memoir how she separated herself from her family’s beliefs and revealed that the reality TV stars follow the non-denominational religious organization, Institute in Basic Life Principles. The Counting Onalum went on to compare brother Josh Duggar to IBLP’s founder Bill Gothard – but who is Bill? Keep reading for everything we know about the religious leader.
