Famous Russian Art Gallery Skimps on Tickets Because ‘There’s No Paper in the Country’

By Allison Quinn
 3 days ago
One of Russia’s most famous art museums is apparently feeling the squeeze of supply shortages after international manufacturers severed ties with the country over the war against Ukraine. The State Tretyakov Gallery has stopped giving museum visitors beautifully printed tickets and suddenly shifted to flimsy paper receipts because they say “there’s no paper in the country.” The local news outlet Podyom reached out to the art museum after visitors reported the apparent downgrade. A representative of the museum was quoted explaining that the decision was made because “just like everywhere, … there’s no paper in the country. This does not depend on the Tretyakov Gallery. Paper is problematic everywhere, not only here. We used to be supplied with paper, now that’s it.”

