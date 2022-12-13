ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
A Trumbull resident was accidentally shot with a homeowner's gun. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged.

The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road.

A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police.

"The residents who were involved are cooperating with the police investigation," Weir said.

The preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates that the incident was accidental, Weir added.

"Trumbull Police detectives are actively working on this investigation, and no charges have been filed as of this time," Weir said.

