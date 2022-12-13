Idaho police dispel rumors about the University of Idaho homicides

A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students is displayed on a table along with other items. | Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

Moscow, Idaho, police have been dispelling rumors about the University of Idaho homicides.

Police have yet to name a suspect and have not found the murder weapon. In their press releases , they have been addressing rumors that have circulated about the case.

They addressed rumors directly.

The Idaho police have not changed their belief that the attack was targeted. They are unsure if the residents or the residence was targeted.

The victims were not tied and gagged.

Police have not released the name of the 9-1-1 caller.

Some media have had questions about the Feb. 2022 death on Baker St. The Latah County Coroner’s Office said that death was due to overdose.

Some media have inquired about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and a 2021 double stabbing (one person died) in Salem, Oregon. The police say that the cases share similarities, but there isn’t evidence that cases are related.

“We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction.”

In a press release video, Moscow Police Department Operations Captain Roger Lanier said that they have gone through many tips.

He emphasized that they are withholding information because they do not want to compromise the investigation. Lanier said, “We do have a lot of information. We are keeping that information safe.”

“We owe to the families and we owe that to the victims. We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction,” Lanier added.

Lanier said that investigators had been interviewing people again as new tips have come in.

He addressed concerns about safety that the community has. He said that the public should always be vigilant “as a way of life.” He asked that the public “stick to official news releases” for updates on the case.

4 University of Idaho students found dead

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead inside a Moscow, Idaho, residence. The four were University of Idaho students. The police have not apprehended a suspect. Per the Deseret News , investigators believe that an edged blade was used during the suspected homicide.

According to the Deseret News , authorities responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious body. When officers went to investigate, they found the bodies of the four students. CBS News reported that Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the students likely died hours before noon, somewhere between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The Latah County coroner released the autopsy results and listed the causes of death as “homicide — murder.”