ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho police dispel rumors about the University of Idaho homicides

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPZhJ_0jh2E8l700
A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students is displayed on a table along with other items. | Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

Moscow, Idaho, police have been dispelling rumors about the University of Idaho homicides.

Police have yet to name a suspect and have not found the murder weapon. In their press releases , they have been addressing rumors that have circulated about the case.

They addressed rumors directly.

  • The Idaho police have not changed their belief that the attack was targeted. They are unsure if the residents or the residence was targeted.
  • The victims were not tied and gagged.
  • Police have not released the name of the 9-1-1 caller.
  • Some media have had questions about the Feb. 2022 death on Baker St. The Latah County Coroner’s Office said that death was due to overdose.
  • Some media have inquired about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and a 2021 double stabbing (one person died) in Salem, Oregon. The police say that the cases share similarities, but there isn’t evidence that cases are related.

“We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction.”

In a press release video, Moscow Police Department Operations Captain Roger Lanier said that they have gone through many tips.

He emphasized that they are withholding information because they do not want to compromise the investigation. Lanier said, “We do have a lot of information. We are keeping that information safe.”

“We owe to the families and we owe that to the victims. We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction,” Lanier added.

Lanier said that investigators had been interviewing people again as new tips have come in.

He addressed concerns about safety that the community has. He said that the public should always be vigilant “as a way of life.” He asked that the public “stick to official news releases” for updates on the case.

4 University of Idaho students found dead

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead inside a Moscow, Idaho, residence. The four were University of Idaho students. The police have not apprehended a suspect. Per the Deseret News , investigators believe that an edged blade was used during the suspected homicide.

Related

According to the Deseret News , authorities responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious body. When officers went to investigate, they found the bodies of the four students. CBS News reported that Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the students likely died hours before noon, somewhere between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The Latah County coroner released the autopsy results and listed the causes of death as “homicide — murder.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker

MOSCOW, Idaho - Warning: The following contains details that might be considered graphic in nature. The fixed-blade, Ka-Bar-style knife police are reportedly searching for in connection with the violent murders of four University of Idaho students is known to dull quickly and would have likely caused injury to the attacker because of the physical force required, an expert told Fox News Digital.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Goncalves family attorney speaks out on 1 month anniversary of murders

MOSCOW, Idaho - Kaylee’s family's attorney, Shannon Gray, said they met with investigators Monday to talk about accountability and transparency. He told NonStop Local the family has not been getting the information they desire, in fact, at times, they were finding out new info from the media rather than the police.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Murder Victim’s Family to Distribute Flyers

MOSCOW, ID – The family of one of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered a month ago will be handing out over 5,000 flyers in an effort to find the suspect. Sheldon Kernodle posted on his Twitter account that these flyers will be placed in the mailboxes of residences (homes, apartments, etc.) near the University.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘A horrible tragedy’: Attorney of victim’s family asks police for accountability in murder investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Tuesday marks one month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus. The community is looking for answers on the crime, searching for justice in what was a terrible tragedy. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, is one of those people searching for those answers....
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation

CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
CLARKSTON, WA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
50K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy