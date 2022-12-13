Read full article on original website
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia Says Anthony Joshua Needs To Train in The US, 'Get Out of Comfort Zone,' To Improve
Robert Garcia thinks Anthony Joshua could benefit from a change of scenery. The well-regarded trainer from Riverside, California, linked up with the former heavyweight titlist from London earlier this year ahead of the latter’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. Garcia, in tandem with Joshua’s longtime second Angel Fernandez, helped put together a strategy for Joshua to defeat the skilled southpaw from Ukraine. In the end, it was not enough, as Usyk would go on to win on points to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Karen Chukhadzhian Showdown: "I Really Wanted That Stanionis Fight"
After being forced to twiddle his thumbs and play the waiting game, Jaron “Boots” Ennis reluctantly accepted that his hard work will go unrewarded...at least for now. Although the 25-year-old phenom has successfully worked his way to the mandatory position in the IBF sanctioning body, a showdown against Errol Spence Jr. had become increasingly unlikely.
Boxing Scene
Team Benavidez: Everything Plant Asked For, We Kept Giving; Just Hope He Shows Up And Fights David
David Benavidez couldn’t wait to announce that a deal was reached for a long-awaited grudge match with Caleb Plant. Members of his team—and perhaps Benavidez himself—remain skeptical of the fight moving forward, to the point of not saying “no” to any stipulation brought to their attention by the other side.
Boxing Scene
Rivera: I Have Undefeated Guys On My Record; Martin Never Fought Somebody Like Me
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera respects Frank Martin’s boxing ability and his willingness to take a difficult fight against an unbeaten opponent at this stage of his career. The 24-year-old Rivera, who is three years younger than Martin, still feels he is better prepared for their 12-round WBA lightweight elimination match Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Dominican Republic’s Rivera beat an undefeated fighter two bouts ago, Joseph Adorno, and believes he has faced better competition overall than Indianapolis’ Martin, a southpaw who didn’t take up boxing until he was 18.
Boxing Scene
Frank Martin-Michel Rivera, Undercard Weigh-In Results From The Cosmopolitan
LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin stepped as close as he could get to Michel Rivera without touching him after they made weight Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis native will have to close the distance as best he can Saturday night, too, to give himself the best chance to win their 12-round battle between undefeated lightweights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Martin (16-0, 12 KOs), who officially weighed in at 134¾ pounds, is listed by Caesars Sportsbook as slightly more than a 2-1 favorite over the Dominican Republic’s Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: "I Ain't Trying To Be In This Too Much Longer"
While he's enjoying his time underneath the pugilistic spotlight, Gervonta Davis has always been aware that his time as a professional boxer would be transient. First things first, however, before Davis officially rides off into the sunset, he has quite a few goals to check off his to-do list. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis will square off against Hector Luis Garcia. If everything goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will then move into a showdown against Ryan Garcia.
Boxing Scene
Mayer: I Think I Won Baumgardner Fight Quite Clearly By at Least Two Rounds
Mikaela Mayer will continue to do whatever possible to secure a rematch with division rival Alycia Baumgardner. Back in October, Baumgardner won a tough ten round split decision over Mayer to unify the WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO titles at the O2 Arena in London. Mayer believes he did more than...
Boxing Scene
Roarke Knapp Drops, Decisions Dante Jardon at Emperors Palace
Roarke Knapp dropped former world junior lightweight title challenger Dante Jardon once en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision victory this past Saturday night at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa. Scores were 97-92, 97-92, and 96-93 for Knapp, who improved to 15-1, 11 knockouts. Knapp, a hard-hitting junior...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Opts To Go Straight To Gervonta Davis; Fight With Mercito Gesta No Longer In Play
Ryan Garcia will wait out Gervonta Davis’ next fight with the intention of heading into a straight-on collision. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a planned stay-busy fight for Garcia is no longer in play, after previously eyeing a ring return in late January. Garcia was set to face Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on January 21, with the date then pushed back by a week and now off the calendar altogether.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Staying Sharp in Camp, Hopes To Face Anthony Joshua Next
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin has continued to trainer in order to stay prepared for a potential fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, according to Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita. "Otto is staying in the gym and sharp over the holiday season," Salita told Sky Sports. "The holiday gift that...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Says Tank Will Be "Respected" Even After Loss
No matter what happens in his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia believes there will be no true losers. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis recently announced that they will meet in the ring in April, news that gave boxing fans some optimism after another significant fight, the welterweight championship between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., fell through. The fight, as reported previously by BoxingScene.com, will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds and be distributed on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The fight will also be available for purchase on DAZN. ESPN has reported that the fight will take place on April 15.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Plans To Fight in March, Then Wants Fury or Usyk Showdown
WBO interim-heavyweight champion Joe Joyce is hoping to secure a fight either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in the summer of 2023. Joyce is the mandatory challenger to Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO world titles. Fury is the WBC world champion. If all goes as planned, Fury...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Kai Robin Havnaa, Firat Arslan, Ruslan Fayfer, More
52-year-old former WBA champion Firat Arslan (52-9-3) meets Brazilian Jackson Dos Santos (22-14) in the headliner of his own promotion held at the Firat Arslan Sportcenter in Goeppingen (Germany) December 17. The fight can be seen at fight24.tv. Arslan is ranked # 6 by the WBA so there is still...
Boxing Scene
Paul Butler Offers No Excuses, Gives High Praise To Naoya Inoue
Former world champion Paul Butler has given high praise to Naoya Inoue. The two boxers collided on Tuesday night in Japan, with Inoue battering Butler for an eleventh round knockout to become the undisputed world champion at bantamweight - with the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO world titles coming together. Inoue,...
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade Remains Fixated On Facing Jermall Charlo
After a long and successful run in the amateur ranks, Demetrius Andrade was confident that life as a professional would lead to gigantic paydays and humongous showdowns. Yet, despite placing his otherworldly skills on display time and time again, the boisterous American has failed to secure the sort of career-defining fights he’s been craving.
Boxing Scene
Chris Colbert's Head Trainer, Gives Michel Rivera The Edge Over Frank Martin
The pathway to superstardom was a clear one for Brooklyn’s Chris Colbert. While his loquacious tendencies pushed him into the limelight, his all-around skills allowed him to hover near the top of the 130-pound division. With a world title reign just within his reach, the flamboyant contender was thrown a monkey wrench of sorts.
Boxing Scene
Usyk's Trainer is Not Concerned Order To Fight Dubois, Expects Fury Fight
Sergey Lapin, who is part of the training team for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, does not expect a recent WBA order to derail a blockbuster fight with WBC world champion Tyson Fury. The fight is currently being targeted for the first quarter of 2023. Usyk, who holds the WBA,...
Boxing Scene
Lawrence Okolie Explains Ongoing Legal Dispute With Eddie Hearn
WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie has shed some light on the ongoing legal dispute with promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. Okolie indicates that their feud began in the aftermath of his fight with Michal Cieslak back in February. The boxer claims that his promotional agreement with Hearn came to...
Boxing Scene
Juarez vs. Dulay, Garcia vs. Stewart To Streamed by Showtime
A pair of action-packed bouts will highlight live streaming action on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, December 17 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN show, hosted by award-winning MORNING KOMBAT...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Extends Promotional Pact With Sampson Boxing
Sampson Lewkowicz has revealed that Interim WBC World Super Middleweight Champion, David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez has again renewed his exclusive multi-year promotional agreement with Sampson Boxing. “I’m very happy to be able to continue this journey with ‘El Bandera Roja,’” said Lewkowicz. “David is in line for...
