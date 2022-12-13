Throughout the recent economic turbulence, a new war on currencies has emerged. Since the start of the year, the Japanese yen has lost almost 25% of its value while the euro is down 15% and the pound sterling is down 27%. Given the intense devaluation of several currencies around the world, investors are nervously losing confidence in the currency market. Central and state banks have stepped in to attempt to simmer the fire. But in this highly volatile environment, there seems to be only one survivor: The greenback. Against the USD, the sterling has reached a 37-year low. Nevertheless, the new currency war is not between the battle of two currencies, but rather a battle between the currencies themselves and ongoing monetary collapse.

