EvaBank Taps Lokyata’s AI Platform To Automate Loan Decisioning, Provide Greater Access To Credit To More Borrowers
Lokyata, a company focused on delivering products that digitize, automate, and scale lenders’ credit decisions, announced today that Cullman, Ala.-based, EvaBank ($396 million asset) has selected Lokyata’s AI-powered credit decisioning tools, ExcelRate and BankAnalyze, to fully automate its consumer lending process and support the bank’s mission to expand the availability of credit to members of its community.
ViewTrade Adds Carrying Broker Services to Its Suite of Comprehensive Brokerage and Investment Solutions
ViewTrade Securities, Inc., the broker-dealer subsidiary of ViewTrade Holding Corporation, today announced the launch of its carrying broker services, adding to ViewTrade Holding Corporation’s already robust B2B2C technology and services offerings utilized by a diverse global customer base of broker-dealers, fintechs and registered investment advisors (RIAs). With ViewTrade Securities...
New 7% Monefit SmartSaver Product Revolutionises Savings and Investment Market
Monefit, part of leading consumer fintech company, Creditstar Group, has launched SmartSaver; an innovative new investment product designed to offer industry-leading interest rates to help people save money and generate extra income at this time of high inflation and living costs. Offering 7% annual interest and requiring no fees or lock-in periods for the withdrawal of funds, SmartSaver provides a hard-working option for anyone wanting to grow their savings or diversify their investment portfolio.
HSBC Partners With Extend, Accelerating Availability of Expense Management Solutions for Commercial Card Clients in the U.S.
Extend, a leading virtual card and spend management platform, today announced a partnership with HSBC, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations. HSBC will offer Extend solutions to its commercial card clients in the U.S. to help companies manage spending with the flexibility and control of virtual cards. Using their HSBC business cards, joint customers will be able to simplify essential processes – like closing the books at the end of the month – and instantly empower anyone, anywhere to make business payments. Extend’s digital solutions are now available to HSBC U.S. Commercial Card Clients with additional features coming in early 2023.
Metallicus Partners With Checkout.com To Strengthen Customer Experience In Digital Payments
Metallicus, a leader in digital asset and blockchain technologies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Checkout.com, a trusted global payments solution partner for world-leading financial services and consumer brands. This partnership allows consumers in the EU and US to purchase USDC stablecoins through any debit or credit card to successfully onramp funds into their respective accounts via the Metal Pay application. This illustrates Metallicus’ intention to further democratize the usage of cryptocurrencies on a global scale while ensuring regulatory compliance.
The Fintech Fix 14/12/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Bitget Registers in Seychelles and Plans to Grow Its Global Workforce by 50%
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it has registered in Seychelles to aid global expansion. The exchange operates in a decentralised manner with no specific headquarters, with regional hubs in strategic markets, and plans to set up more regional hubs in the future. The exchange has also updated its recruitment plan with a new target of 1200 headcount by the first quarter of 2023, increasing its workforce by another 50% from its existing size, to better meet user demand and support business growth.
Clearspeed Launches Surge to Quickly and Accurately Assess Claims Risk for Catastrophic Events
Clearspeed, the leading provider of voice analytics technology for risk assessment in the insurance, government, and security sectors, today announced the release of Clearspeed Surge. As a unique and automated way to help identify and triage risk, Clearspeed Surge helps insurers quickly and confidently process large claim volumes during catastrophic, weather-based events.
Bpifrance selects Thought Machine to deliver the next-generation of finance to SMEs in France
Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, today announces that Bpifrance, the French public investment bank, is using Thought Machine’s cloud-native core banking platform, Vault Core. Bpifrance is the first bank in France to deploy Thought Machine’s modern cloud-native core banking platform, using Vault Core to deliver a new...
KoinKoin Launches New Digital Assets Exchange App
KoinKoin, the African-focused digital assets exchange, has launched a new app for retail traders to buy and sell digital currencies ultimately using local payment methods. The app intends to connect an even wider audience across the world with access to cryptocurrencies, to empower efficient cross-border remittance, trading and payments. KoinKoin...
Walnut Insurance Raises $4M to Power Embedded Insurance for Enterprise Brands and Accelerate Growth
Walnut Insurance, a technology company that provides infrastructure for embedded insurance, announced their $4M seed round, with ATB Financial and NAventures, National Bank of Canada’s corporate venture capital arm, as the lead investors. Other investors include Harvest Venture Partners, Highline Beta, and N49P. Walnut, a leader in embedded insurance,...
Bupa adopts the CoverGo platform to streamline its health insurance ecosystem
Bupa (Asia) Limited, a health insurance specialist, and CoverGo, the leading global no-code insurance SaaS platform for health, P&C, and life, are joining forces to streamline Bupa’s health insurance ecosystem in Hong Kong. Bupa has now adopted CoverGo as its new health insurance system in order to accelerate customer...
EXCLUSIVE: “The Open Question” – Helen Child, Open Banking Excellence in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
For years, UK consumers have been told to guard their financial information with their lives. Now, we’re telling them their every financial management wish will be granted if they embrace ‘open’ banking. No wonder they’re confused – and suspicious – as fraud attempts soar. But are the two even connected? A recent Open Banking Excellence (OBE) event explored the issues.
Pico and BSO Partner to Expand Global Crypto Offerings
Pico, a leading provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, expanded its strategic partnership with BSO, a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, to offer clients unparalleled access to global crypto exchanges through the powerful combination of BSO’s Crypto Connect service and PicoNet.
Bondaval, a B2B Insurtech Company, Raises $15 Million Series A
Bondaval, a London-based B2B fintech that gives credit teams the certainty that their receivables will be secured, has raised a $15 million Series A Round, led by Talis Capital. Bondaval will use the financing to continue building its best in class team, progress its global expansion, expand into additional sectors...
Wolters Kluwer research shows significant risk concerns for U.S. lenders
Wolters Kluwer’s latest Regulatory & Risk Management Indicator survey shows that U.S. lenders are concerned with their ability to keep pace with the volume, scope and breadth of regulatory changes. There are, however, opportunities for banks to adopt financial technology solutions, centered around regulatory change management programmes, to counter the concerns, the company says.
THORChain Integrates with Trust Wallet to Accelerate Adoption of Crypto Self-Custody
THORChain, a non-custodial decentralized native asset protocol that enables wallets, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and users to seamlessly transfer their digital assets across blockchains, has completed its integration with Trust Wallet, a leading self-custodial and multi-chain wallet provider. This integration unlocks decentralized multichain swaps for the more than ten million active...
Secure Trust Bank partners with Mastercard to offer open banking payment capabilities
Secure Trust Bank has partnered with Mastercard to offer customers more choice and convenience through open banking to repay retail finance. Open banking empowers consumers to access, use and benefit from their financial data, and to initiate payments between any of their bank accounts. With explicit consent from Secure Trust Bank customers, Mastercard’s open banking technology enables seamless and fast account-to-account payments. This gives customers a new and convenient way to make payments on retail finance loans with Secure Trust Bank’s ‘Easy Bank Transfer’ payment option.
The New Currency War
Throughout the recent economic turbulence, a new war on currencies has emerged. Since the start of the year, the Japanese yen has lost almost 25% of its value while the euro is down 15% and the pound sterling is down 27%. Given the intense devaluation of several currencies around the world, investors are nervously losing confidence in the currency market. Central and state banks have stepped in to attempt to simmer the fire. But in this highly volatile environment, there seems to be only one survivor: The greenback. Against the USD, the sterling has reached a 37-year low. Nevertheless, the new currency war is not between the battle of two currencies, but rather a battle between the currencies themselves and ongoing monetary collapse.
Payment tokenisation: keeping transactions secure in modern eCommerce
ECommerce has unleashed a world of almost unlimited choice. Now, consumers can shop with a host of different merchants online, with the incentive that their purchases will be fast, secure, and easy to follow. This level of speed and security can be attributed to the growing customer demand for instant...
