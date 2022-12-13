Read full article on original website
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Noticed In Marvel's Midnight Suns
The latest and greatest Marvel video game has finally arrived, and fans owe it all to "XCOM 2." Firaxis Games, the developer behind the "XCOM" series, has delivered a wonderful mix of role-playing and tactical combat with a deck-building system that allows for endless customization and battles that feel truly epic.
The Small PlayStation Details Only Hardcore Fans Caught In The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer
Fans have been waiting with bated breath for any new information about "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" ever since Sony Picture Entertainment released the first look teaser last year. Its predecessor, "Into the Spider-Verse," was indisputably one of the most innovative feats of animation in recent memory and the vibrant visuals on display in the first trailer showed that the sequel's Spidey senses are just as sharp as ever. Now a new "Across the Spider-Verse" trailer has finally dropped, giving fans a little more information about what they can expect to see in the upcoming film. It kicks off with Miles getting a pep talk from his mom that seems to indicate that he is starting to feel the weight of his role as Spider-Man, then quickly leads into a scene in which he follows Spider-Gwen into what looks like a sort of hub world between dimensions.
Fans Are Going Wild With Death Stranding 2 Story Theories
After years of waiting, gamers finally got a glimpse of "Death Stranding 2" during the 2022 Games Awards. For some time, rumors were floating around that a sequel to 2019's "Death Stranding" was in development, but now gamers have confirmation. But as to what the story of "Death Stranding 2" will be, nobody knows.
We Finally Know Why FromSoftware Makes Such Disturbing Games
FromSoftware is known for the dark and disturbing atmosphere it typically incorporates into its games. However, the reason for this might surprise you. Whether it be "Elden Ring" or its "Dark Souls" predecessors, FromSoftware games aren't for the faint of heart. Games from the Japanese developer are oftentimes filled to the brim not only with difficult and challenging gameplay elements and bosses but are often dark and bleak. This encompasses virtually every aspect of the developer's games, from the look of the world to enemy design. Almost everything you will encounter in a FromSoftware game looks like it was ripped directly from a nightmare.
Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon - What We Know So Far
There were a lot of big announcements of games both expected and unexpected at the 2022 Game Awards, but the star of the show was FromSoftware. Not only did "Elden Ring" prove to be one of the best FromSoftware games by winning four awards, including Game of the Year, but the developer also revealed a return to a long-dormant franchise by announcing "Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon."
After The 2022 Game Awards Arrest, Elden Ring Has A Hilarious New Mod
The Game Awards 2022 was full of wild moments, including a lengthy speech from Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge, surprising celebrity appearances, and the awkward nomination of a former US President. After Hidetaka Miyazaki and his associates from FromSoftware accepted the award for Game of the Year, another person – who didn't appear to be with the developers – approached the mic, saying, "I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox rabbi, Bill Clinton. Thank you, everybody." It wasn't clear why he wanted to nominate Bill Clinton, or what he had to gain from the bizarre prank, but the stage crasher was arrested shortly after the event for his troubles. While the moment was confusing for viewers, the incident almost immediately inspired modders to do what they do best.
How Diablo 4's Evade Mechanic Differs From Diablo 3's Dodge Roll
"Diablo" is one of the longest-running action-RPG franchises around, but completely new games in the franchise come out very often. It's been over a decade since "Diablo 3" released and fans are still waiting on the sequel — though they have received a mobile game, a remake of the second game, and an expansion in the interim. That's plenty of time for some mechanics to make some much-needed changes between games.
The Best Akimbo Pistols Loadout In Warzone 2.0
There's plenty to see and shoot in "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0." Players can acquire Black Site Keys for a chance to unlock big rewards or even venture through the new DMZ mode. Whatever game mode or objective players set out for, having one's personal loadout can make the going a lot easier, and some players may want that loadout to feature two handguns instead of one.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Access The Atomgrad Raid
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" will host its first raid, Atomgrad, beginning on December 14. However, if you want access to a Raid Key, you're gonna have to earn it. Announced on December 9, the Atomgrad Raid in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is a Special Ops mission that promises to push its players to their limits. The raid follows protagonists Price, Farah, and Gaz as they attempt to find and rescue a missing task force in Urzikstan. The raid serves as a continuation from the game's main campaign and allows up to three players to participate.
It's Clear Why Fans Are In A Frenzy Over Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland
The holiday season is upon us. There are jingles echoing through every store and competitive video games are releasing their snowy seasonal content. "Overwatch 2" launched its 2022 Winter Wonderland Event on December 13, bringing four winter-themed arcade modes: Mei's Snowball Offensive, Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter, and Freesethaw Elimination. While playing these modes, gamers will be able to unlock, "weapon charms, player icons, sprays, and more—including the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin." It seems that not everyone is satisfied with these additions, however.
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - What We Know So Far
Developer Motion Twin takes "Dead Cells" back to its roots with a DLC based in Dracula's Castle. It's no secret that Konami's "Castlevania" was one of the inspirations for the "RougeVania," so it's fitting that the latest DLC brings popular "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" characters into the "Dead Cells" world. The Beheaded allies with Richter Belmont and Alucard against Count Dracula in the new content. According to its Steam page, the expansion features a new storyline, 14 new weapons, 20 outfits, and new enemies, including three new bosses. It also includes a library of songs from the "Castlevania" series and 12 remixed tracks coming to the game in the package.
Why God Of War's Kratos Looks So Familiar
The 2022 Game Awards was a big night for "God of War Ragnarök" and for Kratos' voice actor, Christopher Judge, in particular. Along with "Elden Ring," The "God of War" sequel dominated the nominations and racked up several big wins. Among these was the award for best performance, which Christopher Judge accepted in a long speech that fans absolutely loved. This speech was one of the wildest moments of the night and brought Judge some much deserved attention.
High On Life: How To Beat Skrendel Bros
Squanch Games' first-person shooter, "High on Life," has its fair share of unique enemies and equipment voiced by hilarious celebrities. However, critics agree that the comedy in "High on Life" is not for everyone. But fans of Justin Roiland have likely already picked up this game and are busy playing through it for the first time.
The XCOM-Style Metroid Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
When it comes to Nintendo franchises that go all the way back to the early days of the NES, few are as notable as the "Metroid" series. Charting the adventures of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran, the moody science-fiction series has managed to remain a relevant part of Nintendo's stable for decades.
We May Know The Source Of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Leak
The first "Spider-Man" game from Insomniac and Marvel was released back in 2018 to critical and fan acclaim, and during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, its sequel "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" was finally announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. It's still mostly under wraps, and what little that's known about "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" has come chiefly from the game's announcement trailer and the official site. Familiar faces and new ones show up in the trailer, but aside from a peek at the game's story, it doesn't reveal much else.
You Can Visit Link From The Legend Of Zelda's Grave In The Original Final Fantasy
Easter eggs in "Final Fantasy" games have abounded over the years for fans to discover and dissect, with famous examples including the appearance of Aerith's ghost in "Final Fantasy 7" and the inclusion of super bosses — optional and super-powered foes — across every game in the series. Other easter eggs have taken to breaking the fourth wall in hilarious ways. For example, players in "Final Fantasy 4" can find a hidden location named the "Developer's Room," containing NPCs named after the dev team who will accuse the player of thieving, restore their MP, and battle them (via BitBytBoy). Other easter eggs even referenced games from outside the mainline "Final Fantasy" cannon, and a specific instance can be seen in the original "Final Fantasy" from 1987.
How To Get Iron Hands In Pokémon Violet
There have been some absolutely bizarre Pokémon introduced over the years, whether it's the alien-looking Ultra Beasts from Gen 7, the mixed-up fossil creatures from Gen 8, or even the man-made clone Mewtwo all the way back in Gen 1. However, few of the series' collectible creatures thus far are stranger than the Paradox Pokémon in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet." Creatures from both the ancient past and distant future of the Pokémon world, each of these elusive species appear to be related to certain 'Mons from the modern day, such as the Gallade-resembling Iron Valiant.
High On Life Has No Problem Crossing This Invisible Line
The video game industry is no stranger to controversy. From characters deemed offensive or inappropriate to features that drew the ire of fans and critics, conflict is quite common. There are also those games and developers that seek to push the limits and redefine what is acceptable in the medium. In the '90s, the "Mortal Kombat" franchise tested the boundaries of violence and gore in games. More recently, games have been introducing more nudity and sexual elements with mixed results. One unspoken rule that is seemingly never crossed in mainstream games, however, is that children are off limits when it comes to violence.
The Witcher 3 Remastered On PC Echoes Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Disaster
On December 14, the next-gen update for "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" — widely considered one of the greatest games ever made — released for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. And for the most part, the launch seemed to go off without a hitch — at least on the console side of things. However, the situation hasn't been nearly as smooth for PC users, echoing a lot of the issues that were present at the debut of CD Projekt Red's previous offering, "Cyberpunk 2077."
Everything Added In GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update
"Grand Theft Auto 5" might be going on a decade old, but it still reigns as one of the most popular "GTA" games ever thanks to "Grand Theft Auto Online." The team at Rockstar Games has continued to support "Grand Theft Auto Online" over the years with regular content updates that keep it fresh — and these updates go way beyond simple hotfixes and patches. Since 2013 several big expansions like "Los Santos Tuners" have added tons of core content to "Grand Theft Auto Online," like heists, businesses, and the casino. Earlier in 2022, fans got the "Criminal Enterprises" DLC and lots of smaller DLCs like the "Judgement Day" Halloween update.
