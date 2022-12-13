Dec. 14, 2022 | Meet Eva Gerbitz, MNSc, RN-BC, the MVP for December. Eva serves UAMS as a nurse informaticist in UAMS Clinical Informatics. In the course of her work, she puts into practice the UAMS values of integrity, respect, diversity and health equity, teamwork, creativity, excellence and safety. Please read what one of her nominators wrote about how she does that:

