ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uams.edu

UAMS College of Medicine Honors Stacie M. Jones, M.D., as Distinguished Faculty Scholar

Dec. 16, 2022 | The College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) honored Stacie M. Jones, M.D., as the 2022 Distinguished Faculty Scholar for her groundbreaking research into food allergies, her leading role in the development of the first FDA-approved oral immunotherapy drug for life-threatening peanut allergy in children, and her dedication to mentorship.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
uams.edu

December MVP — Eva Gerbitz

Dec. 14, 2022 | Meet Eva Gerbitz, MNSc, RN-BC, the MVP for December. Eva serves UAMS as a nurse informaticist in UAMS Clinical Informatics. In the course of her work, she puts into practice the UAMS values of integrity, respect, diversity and health equity, teamwork, creativity, excellence and safety. Please read what one of her nominators wrote about how she does that:
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy