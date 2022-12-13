Read full article on original website
Farm Progress America, December 16, 2022
Max Armstrong looks at the value of migrant workers in agricultural production. He shares the story of one producer in North Carolina and the value of immigrants to his operation beyond simple farm work. The value of these workers coming to the farm for months at a time are important to those U.S. farm families.
