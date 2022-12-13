Jason Landry disappearance: Search continues 2 years after Texas student went missing on way to Missouri City

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Spring ISD employee reportedly injured in accident caused by fumes at district facility
ABC13's SkyEye was at the scene of the accident, which was reportedly caused by fumes that caught on fire, the district said.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there
HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
fox26houston.com
Man charged with capital murder in deadly shooting of Houston homeowner on Safeguard St
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a man who was killed during an apparent home invasion, Houston police say. Carl Michael McCloud, Jr., 21, is charged with capital murder. Police are still searching for two other unidentified suspects. Authorities say James Blanton,...
fox26houston.com
Houston police officer shoots suspect on Bellaire Blvd
HOUSTON - Houston police say an investigation into a carjacking ended with an armed suspect shot by an officer on Friday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition. No officers were injured. According to police, the incident began around 6:48...
Arrest made after homeowner killed in front of girlfriend in Houston's southside, HPD says
Houston police arrested Carl Michael McCloud for capital murder after a man was shot in a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Driver arrested after going the wrong way for 12 miles on Westpark Tollway, Pct. 5 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A wrong-way driver was arrested after several close calls on the Westpark Tollway early Thursday, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. when the Harris County Toll Road Authority dispatch received an alert through the wrong-way...
HPD: Ex-boyfriend lured out family member before murder-suicide in W. Houston
HOUSTON — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide in west Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department. The woman has been identified by her family as Jadee Turner, 32. The family said she was shot while she was asleep and then her ex-boyfriend turned the gun on himself.
fox26houston.com
Houston police expand PEACE program helping officers manage stress, de-escalate emergencies
HOUSTON - A pilot program designed to help Houston police manage their stress before it has a chance to affect emergency situations is now expanding. Born out of the nationwide movement to 'reform' police departments, after George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis Police, the people behind HPD's PEACE (Police Enlightenment and Collective Education) believe the department can be improved by putting officers in the best frame of mind to protect and serve.
fox26houston.com
Possibly armed man barricaded in Houston apartment with infant: police
HOUSTON - Houston police say a possibly armed man is barricaded in an apartment with an infant. HPD SWAT and hostage negotiators are responding to the apartment complex in the 800 block of Skyline Vista, officials say. According to police, the incident began as a family disturbance around 7:45 a.m....
Washington Examiner
Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police
A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
fox26houston.com
Teen deaths due to fentanyl increasing, Cypress 14-year-old died back in August
CYPRESS, Texas - Teenagers are dying due to fentanyl poisoning at an alarming rate. The numbers are going up so much, the Drug Enforcement Agency of Houston is cracking down to try to stop the increased deaths. The number is said to have tripled this year nationwide compared to last...
Click2Houston.com
Somber anniversary: Authorities still searching for answers 2 years after Jason Landry’s disappearance; reward increased to $20K
Authorities and family are still searching for answers in the disappearance of Jason Landry two years later. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Landry, 21 at the time of his disappearance, was heading to the Missouri City area on Dec. 13, 2020. Investigators found his crashed vehicle, a Nissan Altima, near Luling off Salt Flat Road with some of his belongings scattered nearby.
Woman dies after crashing into tree on W. Cesar Chavez
It happened around 11 p.m. on W. Cesar Chavez near where the road intersects with N. Lamar.
fox26houston.com
Calls for change at deadly intersection
A stretch of Westheimer Road has been deemed dangerous by local leaders after a number of deadly crashes have happened there and is once again being highlighted. FOX 26’s Damali Keith reports on the reason behind it and speaks with a woman who lost her friend at the intersection.
cw39.com
DA: Fort Bend County jury sends convicted child molester to prison for life
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A Fort Bend County jury sentenced a convicted child molester to life in prison after hearing testimony from a victim saying she was abused since she was 6 years old. Melvin Harris, 53, was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse...
Man arrested after baby husky thrown off Houston balcony
HOUSTON — A man accused of throwing a baby husky off a balcony in November has been arrested, according to Harris County Precinct 1 deputies. Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges after deputies said he was the man caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony, causing the puppy to fall 15 feet to the concrete below.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: CPS visited child twice before death, missing man found in Friendswood, Cy-Fair ISD coach accused of improper conduct
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Documents: 7-year-old killed in washing machine was visited by CPS twice. Troy Koehler, the 7-year-old who was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Spring back in July, had been visited by CPS twice in the same year he was killed.
2 trucks suffer damage in apparent crash on Highway 35 in Brazoria County
The two trucks were seen on opposite sides of the road with heavy damage to the vehicles' front ends.
2 people ejected in crash after truck runs stop sign on Highway 35 in Brazoria County, DPS says
The 90-year-old passenger and the driver were not wearing seatbelts when they ran a stop sign and crashed into a white pickup, causing the ejection, DPS says.
Comments / 4