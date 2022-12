The founders of Cru Cellars are set to open a new bottle shop in Water Street Tampa in early 2023. Wine on Water is described as a modern neighborhood wine and liquor shop with over 500 selections. Reps from Wine on Water were on hand at the Holiday Promenade in Water Street to give residents and visitors a taste of what’s to come at 1101 E Cumberland Avenue.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO