EY has announced the launch of its first FinTech lab, based in London, with a second one planned in Edinburgh next year. The labs have been designed to collaborate with start-ups and scale-ups focused on innovation and creating solutions to financial challenges, such as fighting financial crime and financing a sustainable economy. The labs will be run by new hire, Mark Jannetta, and form part of EY’s ambitious UK FinTech growth plans which includes several million pounds worth of investment over the course of the next twelve months.

2 DAYS AGO