PayQuicker’s Payouts OS Named Winner of Most Innovative API/Open Banking Model Project by IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards
PayQuicker, an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, has been awarded Most Innovative Project under the Innovative API/Open Banking Model category by the IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards for its Payouts OS platform. Payouts OS is recognized for bringing enhanced payment functionality and choice to the international workforce through one of its partnerships with PPS, Europe’s leading digital banking and payments provider. PPS enables PayQuicker to seamlessly pay out rewards, incentives and commissions for its clients’ workforces located across the UK and Europe.
Bpifrance selects Thought Machine to deliver the next-generation of finance to SMEs in France
Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, today announces that Bpifrance, the French public investment bank, is using Thought Machine’s cloud-native core banking platform, Vault Core. Bpifrance is the first bank in France to deploy Thought Machine’s modern cloud-native core banking platform, using Vault Core to deliver a new...
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
Secure Trust Bank partners with Mastercard to offer open banking payment capabilities
Secure Trust Bank has partnered with Mastercard to offer customers more choice and convenience through open banking to repay retail finance. Open banking empowers consumers to access, use and benefit from their financial data, and to initiate payments between any of their bank accounts. With explicit consent from Secure Trust Bank customers, Mastercard’s open banking technology enables seamless and fast account-to-account payments. This gives customers a new and convenient way to make payments on retail finance loans with Secure Trust Bank’s ‘Easy Bank Transfer’ payment option.
EvaBank Taps Lokyata’s AI Platform To Automate Loan Decisioning, Provide Greater Access To Credit To More Borrowers
Lokyata, a company focused on delivering products that digitize, automate, and scale lenders’ credit decisions, announced today that Cullman, Ala.-based, EvaBank ($396 million asset) has selected Lokyata’s AI-powered credit decisioning tools, ExcelRate and BankAnalyze, to fully automate its consumer lending process and support the bank’s mission to expand the availability of credit to members of its community.
Airwallex Partners With TripActions to Support Its Global Expenses and Reimbursements
Global fintech Airwallex is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by TripActions as the partner of choice for its global cross-border payments and FX needs to support TripActions Liquid, its corporate card and expense management solution. With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
EY launches its first UK FinTech lab, announces ambitious growth investment plan and ramps up regional FinTech focus
EY has announced the launch of its first FinTech lab, based in London, with a second one planned in Edinburgh next year. The labs have been designed to collaborate with start-ups and scale-ups focused on innovation and creating solutions to financial challenges, such as fighting financial crime and financing a sustainable economy. The labs will be run by new hire, Mark Jannetta, and form part of EY’s ambitious UK FinTech growth plans which includes several million pounds worth of investment over the course of the next twelve months.
Wolters Kluwer research shows significant risk concerns for U.S. lenders
Wolters Kluwer’s latest Regulatory & Risk Management Indicator survey shows that U.S. lenders are concerned with their ability to keep pace with the volume, scope and breadth of regulatory changes. There are, however, opportunities for banks to adopt financial technology solutions, centered around regulatory change management programmes, to counter the concerns, the company says.
EXCLUSIVE: “The Open Question” – Helen Child, Open Banking Excellence in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
For years, UK consumers have been told to guard their financial information with their lives. Now, we’re telling them their every financial management wish will be granted if they embrace ‘open’ banking. No wonder they’re confused – and suspicious – as fraud attempts soar. But are the two even connected? A recent Open Banking Excellence (OBE) event explored the issues.
Metallicus Partners With Checkout.com To Strengthen Customer Experience In Digital Payments
Metallicus, a leader in digital asset and blockchain technologies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Checkout.com, a trusted global payments solution partner for world-leading financial services and consumer brands. This partnership allows consumers in the EU and US to purchase USDC stablecoins through any debit or credit card to successfully onramp funds into their respective accounts via the Metal Pay application. This illustrates Metallicus’ intention to further democratize the usage of cryptocurrencies on a global scale while ensuring regulatory compliance.
Griffin hires Chief Product Officer and General Counsel to support next phase of platform maturity and commercial growth
Today, BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech Griffin announced two new executive hires: Sameer Dubey as Chief Product Officer and Fergus Speight as General Counsel. These appointments will help strengthen Griffin’s already impressive leadership team as the company enters a key phase of growth. Bridging the gap between startups,...
Ravi Sharma of UL Solutions on the Complexity of Migrating to the ISO 20022 Standard
For The Paytech Show, our guest Ravi Sharma, the Business Manager of UL Solutions, discusses the history of financial messaging in the banking world and what the introduction of the ISO 20022 standard means for instant cross-border transactions. Currently, it takes a couple of days for cross-border funds to be cleared by institutions, for Sharma, this is not representative of instant payments – with the new standard customers can be alerted within 24 hours about where their funds are and guarantee of reconciliation.
Mastercard Selects Debit as a Service Platform Currensea for Startup Engagement Program Start Path
Debit as a service platform, Currensea, has been selected for the Mastercard Start Path Open Banking program, an award-winning, global start-up engagement program. Through the program, Currensea will have the opportunity to access Mastercard’s global payments expertise – with increased collaboration with Mastercard and access to its trusted global network which will help the fintech to scale and meet its longer-term growth plans.
EXCLUSIVE: “Everything in its place?” – Roland Brandli, SmartStream in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
With the volume of daily payments information being circulated now off the scale, it’s imperative that FIs find a way to organise it effectively, says SmartStream Product Manager Roland Brandli. The financial world is witnessing a data explosion – sparked by the soaraway success of contactless payments and the...
Pico and BSO Partner to Expand Global Crypto Offerings
Pico, a leading provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, expanded its strategic partnership with BSO, a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, to offer clients unparalleled access to global crypto exchanges through the powerful combination of BSO’s Crypto Connect service and PicoNet.
Digital Payments: A Crucial Step in the Financial Inclusion Endgame
In years gone by, pages such as these have been awash with articles and opinions about fintechs and their potential to drive financial inclusion and improve the lives of millions of unbanked and underserved communities. While these opinions have been crucial in raising awareness, the discussion should now shift to the “how”. How are fintechs driving real, measurable financial inclusion? How are they helping people to help themselves?
Aevi’s Eddie Johnson on Partnerships and Payments Orchestration
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Eddie Johnson, the Vice President of Products at Aevi, talks about payment orchestration and the potential of merchant acceptance in payments. Integration is essential for modern payments because of modularisation and the need for multiple partners to offer omnichannel services.
ViewTrade Adds Carrying Broker Services to Its Suite of Comprehensive Brokerage and Investment Solutions
ViewTrade Securities, Inc., the broker-dealer subsidiary of ViewTrade Holding Corporation, today announced the launch of its carrying broker services, adding to ViewTrade Holding Corporation’s already robust B2B2C technology and services offerings utilized by a diverse global customer base of broker-dealers, fintechs and registered investment advisors (RIAs). With ViewTrade Securities...
Blue to debut a fintech super app for Iraq and the Middle East
Blue (Ishtar Gate Company for E-Payment Systems and Services), an Iraq-based fintech company providing a wide range of technology solutions, has released its latest technology that allows users to trade US-listed stocks via a mobile app called Bluepay. Recently approved by the Central Bank in Iraq as the first and...
Lloyds Banking Group appoints Group Chief Operating Officer
Lloyds Banking Group today announced Ron van Kemenade as its new Group Chief Operating Officer. Ron will join Lloyds Banking Group next year, subject to regulatory approval, from ING, where he is the Chief Technology Officer and a member of their group executive committee. With 20 years’ experience in the financial sector, Ron has held several senior technology positions. As the first Chief Technology Officer at ING, he has been instrumental in transforming its business to a customer-focused, data-driven digital bank.
