accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Chestatee, Bluff, White, Lumpkin, Dawson, Towns, LCA all take wins
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Riley Black poured in 32 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Chestatee to a big 59-46 win over East Forsyth on Friday in Region 8-4A action at Cottrell Court. The Lady War Eagles (6-3, 3-1 Region 8-4A) fought back from a 26-25 halftime deficit...
Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver
The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
accesswdun.com
Dorothy "Marie" Webb Faulkner
Marie Webb Faulkner went to be with her Lord on December 16, 2022 following an extended illness. Marie was born August 18, 1943 in New Holland, Georgia, the daughter of John Arthur Webb (Dutch) and Estelle Jenkins Webb. She attended New Holland Elementary School and is a 1961 graduate of East Hall High School. She later attended Brenau University graduating in 1966 with a degree in Physical Education. She later received a Master of Education from North Georgia College.
DeKalb youth football team is the best. Again.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They might be the future faces of the NFL. The Central DeKalb Jaguars. Also known as The Lambo Boyz. That’s short for Lamborghini. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We fight and practice because practice makes perfect,” tight end Ronnie...
Georgia high school football championship games to return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — High school football title games in Georgia will move back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting next year. Channel 2 Action News attended a news conference held by the Georgia High School Association at the Falcons stadium on Thursday afternoon. The contract will be for three years. The stadium will also hold the girls flag football championship.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth celebrates trio of college signees
Duluth celebrated three seniors who are college athletic signees with a ceremony this week. The Wildcats’ Kendall Smiley will play softball for Alabama State, Josiah Satterwhite will play baseball for Truett McConnell and Demarco Ward will play football for Florida State.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart gives cryptic answer regarding status of Buster Faulkner with Georgia football
ATHENS — Georgia is used to coaches having to pull double duty at this point of the year. A coach has accepted a job at one school but still wants to finish things out with the Bulldogs still in championship contention. Kirby Smart himself did this at Alabama with...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
mchsredandgrey.com
Georgia wins the SEC championship
As team’s head into the first week of December, some playoff teams hope to make it into the final four spots. With more and more upsets happening towards the end of the regular season to wrap up an unpredictable season. For a lot of teams on the outside looking in, the conference championship games was a chance for possibly some playoff teams to make a mistake and Georgia was looking to keep their heads up on making the season as perfect as they possibly can.
accesswdun.com
Gaining the Edge: Yeh drops 33 in win over West Hall
White County's Jadon Yeh scored 33 points to help lead the Warriors past West Hall and into the Region 7-3A top spot on Tuesday. We caught up with Yeh after the win on Tuesday. To watch the full video, press play.
accesswdun.com
Jean H. Crain
Jean H. Crain, aged 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at her home in Flowery Branch, Ga. She was born September 2nd, 1941 in Luverne, Alabama to Kirby and Alma Hicks. Jean graduated Grady Nursing School and worked into retirement as a registered nurse at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. She married Robert Eric Crain, an Atlanta native, on August 1st, 1963 who preceded her in death in 2016. Jean was an avid tennis player, bowler, and star basketball player in high school. She had a fascination with nature as she particularly enjoyed gardening and vacationing at the beach.
accesswdun.com
Northeast Georgia Health System announces series of staff changes
Northeast Georgia Health System on Friday announced a series of staff changes, including a new president for Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. According to a press release from the health system, experienced leaders are taking up the roles to guide a few key areas. John Kueven, who most recently...
accesswdun.com
Virginia Church Eller
Virginia Church Eller, age 81 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Born in Habersham County, Georgia on February 23, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Wade Lester & Rosaline Murray Church. Virginia was a graduate of North Habersham High School, Class of 1958. She worked for over 20 years with Habersham Mills Corporation and retired from Tugalo Home Health where she served as a scheduling coordinator for many years. In her spare time, Virginia enjoyed trips to the mountains, long walks, rock collecting, yard work, and crossword puzzles. She often enjoyed spending time with her sisters, Norma Jean & Linda who were also known to some as “The Golden Girls.” Most of all, Virginia loved her family tremendously. She was a member of Stonepile Baptist Church.
accesswdun.com
Anna Bell Watson Stringer
Mrs. Anna Bell Watson Stringer of Flowery Branch, Georgia passed on December 15,2022. Arrangements announced later.
accesswdun.com
Louise Hobgood Cash
Louise Hobgood Cash, age 84, of Winder, GA passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Frank Cash; her parents, Raymond and Willie Bell Hobgood; her brothers, Melvin Hobgood and Eugene Hobgood. Mrs. Cash is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Phillip) Caudle of Winder; son, Thomas Alan Cash of Winder; grandchildren, Adrian Cash and Calvin Cash; brother and sister-in-law, Alvin and Mickie Hobgood of Hoschton, GA, sister-in-law, JoAnne Hobgood of Sharpsburg, GA; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Cash was born on April 3, 1938 in Atlanta, GA and graduated in 1957 from Fulton High School. She grew up in Lakewood Heights in Atlanta, GA, and was a retired accountant from John Harland Company after twenty years of service. Mrs. Cash was a member of North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA and of the Dewitt Cox Sunday School Class there. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Alvin Hobgood officiating. Interment will be at 4:00 p.m. at Corinth Memorial Gardens, Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30219. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 18 from 1:00 p.m. until time for the service at 2:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Bernice Louise Sims Campbell
Bernice Louise Sims Campbell, age 79 of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022 following an extended illness. Born in Cleveland, Georgia on October 21, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Frank & Zell Rogers Sims. Bernice was a graduate of South Habersham High School, Class of 1961. She worked with Carwood Manufacturing where she retired with over 25 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, Bernice enjoyed reading her bible, cooking for her family, and precious time with her grandson, Jaren. She was a faithful member of Baldwin Baptist Church.
accesswdun.com
Frances Elizabeth Freeman Hulsey Winkles
Frances Elizabeth Freeman Hulsey Winkles, age 76, entered heaven Thursday December 15, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Elizabeth was born November 29, 1946 in Cornelia to the late Hubert & Dorothy Ellis Freeman. She retired from managing the Oakwood Arrow Auto Auction. She also loved to crochet. She would make blankets and give to the homeless outreach as well as making them for the Northeast Georgia Medical Center NICU. Elizabeth would also make them for Veterans and would send them to the Veterans Hospital for them to distribute. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her first husband of 21 years, Pat Hulsey; step grandson, Nathaniel Phillips; brothers & sisters, Clarence Freeman, Aileen Freeman West, Raymond & Louise Freeman Garrison, Jewell & Annie Mae Freeman Nix & Crawford & Shirley Gibson Freeman.
accesswdun.com
Long-awaited Butler Park opens for Gainesville's Southside residents
Gainesville community members will be able to create more history on the historic grounds of the new Butler Park. Hall County Government officials, community members from the E.E. Butler Steering Committee, members from the Concerned Citizens of Gainesville-Hall County organization and religious leaders spoke to the large crowd on Thursday and cut the ceremonial ribbon.
accesswdun.com
New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia
A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
