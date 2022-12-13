Louise Hobgood Cash, age 84, of Winder, GA passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Frank Cash; her parents, Raymond and Willie Bell Hobgood; her brothers, Melvin Hobgood and Eugene Hobgood. Mrs. Cash is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Phillip) Caudle of Winder; son, Thomas Alan Cash of Winder; grandchildren, Adrian Cash and Calvin Cash; brother and sister-in-law, Alvin and Mickie Hobgood of Hoschton, GA, sister-in-law, JoAnne Hobgood of Sharpsburg, GA; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Cash was born on April 3, 1938 in Atlanta, GA and graduated in 1957 from Fulton High School. She grew up in Lakewood Heights in Atlanta, GA, and was a retired accountant from John Harland Company after twenty years of service. Mrs. Cash was a member of North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA and of the Dewitt Cox Sunday School Class there. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Alvin Hobgood officiating. Interment will be at 4:00 p.m. at Corinth Memorial Gardens, Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30219. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 18 from 1:00 p.m. until time for the service at 2:00 p.m.

WINDER, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO