Gainesville, GA

247Sports

Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver

The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Dorothy "Marie" Webb Faulkner

Marie Webb Faulkner went to be with her Lord on December 16, 2022 following an extended illness. Marie was born August 18, 1943 in New Holland, Georgia, the daughter of John Arthur Webb (Dutch) and Estelle Jenkins Webb. She attended New Holland Elementary School and is a 1961 graduate of East Hall High School. She later attended Brenau University graduating in 1966 with a degree in Physical Education. She later received a Master of Education from North Georgia College.
GAINESVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Duluth celebrates trio of college signees

Duluth celebrated three seniors who are college athletic signees with a ceremony this week. The Wildcats’ Kendall Smiley will play softball for Alabama State, Josiah Satterwhite will play baseball for Truett McConnell and Demarco Ward will play football for Florida State.
DULUTH, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
mchsredandgrey.com

Georgia wins the SEC championship

As team’s head into the first week of December, some playoff teams hope to make it into the final four spots. With more and more upsets happening towards the end of the regular season to wrap up an unpredictable season. For a lot of teams on the outside looking in, the conference championship games was a chance for possibly some playoff teams to make a mistake and Georgia was looking to keep their heads up on making the season as perfect as they possibly can.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Jean H. Crain

Jean H. Crain, aged 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at her home in Flowery Branch, Ga. She was born September 2nd, 1941 in Luverne, Alabama to Kirby and Alma Hicks. Jean graduated Grady Nursing School and worked into retirement as a registered nurse at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. She married Robert Eric Crain, an Atlanta native, on August 1st, 1963 who preceded her in death in 2016. Jean was an avid tennis player, bowler, and star basketball player in high school. She had a fascination with nature as she particularly enjoyed gardening and vacationing at the beach.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Northeast Georgia Health System announces series of staff changes

Northeast Georgia Health System on Friday announced a series of staff changes, including a new president for Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. According to a press release from the health system, experienced leaders are taking up the roles to guide a few key areas. John Kueven, who most recently...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Virginia Church Eller

Virginia Church Eller, age 81 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Born in Habersham County, Georgia on February 23, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Wade Lester & Rosaline Murray Church. Virginia was a graduate of North Habersham High School, Class of 1958. She worked for over 20 years with Habersham Mills Corporation and retired from Tugalo Home Health where she served as a scheduling coordinator for many years. In her spare time, Virginia enjoyed trips to the mountains, long walks, rock collecting, yard work, and crossword puzzles. She often enjoyed spending time with her sisters, Norma Jean & Linda who were also known to some as “The Golden Girls.” Most of all, Virginia loved her family tremendously. She was a member of Stonepile Baptist Church.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Louise Hobgood Cash

Louise Hobgood Cash, age 84, of Winder, GA passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Frank Cash; her parents, Raymond and Willie Bell Hobgood; her brothers, Melvin Hobgood and Eugene Hobgood. Mrs. Cash is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Phillip) Caudle of Winder; son, Thomas Alan Cash of Winder; grandchildren, Adrian Cash and Calvin Cash; brother and sister-in-law, Alvin and Mickie Hobgood of Hoschton, GA, sister-in-law, JoAnne Hobgood of Sharpsburg, GA; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Cash was born on April 3, 1938 in Atlanta, GA and graduated in 1957 from Fulton High School. She grew up in Lakewood Heights in Atlanta, GA, and was a retired accountant from John Harland Company after twenty years of service. Mrs. Cash was a member of North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA and of the Dewitt Cox Sunday School Class there. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Alvin Hobgood officiating. Interment will be at 4:00 p.m. at Corinth Memorial Gardens, Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30219. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 18 from 1:00 p.m. until time for the service at 2:00 p.m.
WINDER, GA
accesswdun.com

Bernice Louise Sims Campbell

Bernice Louise Sims Campbell, age 79 of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022 following an extended illness. Born in Cleveland, Georgia on October 21, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Frank & Zell Rogers Sims. Bernice was a graduate of South Habersham High School, Class of 1961. She worked with Carwood Manufacturing where she retired with over 25 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, Bernice enjoyed reading her bible, cooking for her family, and precious time with her grandson, Jaren. She was a faithful member of Baldwin Baptist Church.
BALDWIN, GA
accesswdun.com

Frances Elizabeth Freeman Hulsey Winkles

Frances Elizabeth Freeman Hulsey Winkles, age 76, entered heaven Thursday December 15, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Elizabeth was born November 29, 1946 in Cornelia to the late Hubert & Dorothy Ellis Freeman. She retired from managing the Oakwood Arrow Auto Auction. She also loved to crochet. She would make blankets and give to the homeless outreach as well as making them for the Northeast Georgia Medical Center NICU. Elizabeth would also make them for Veterans and would send them to the Veterans Hospital for them to distribute. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her first husband of 21 years, Pat Hulsey; step grandson, Nathaniel Phillips; brothers & sisters, Clarence Freeman, Aileen Freeman West, Raymond & Louise Freeman Garrison, Jewell & Annie Mae Freeman Nix & Crawford & Shirley Gibson Freeman.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Long-awaited Butler Park opens for Gainesville's Southside residents

Gainesville community members will be able to create more history on the historic grounds of the new Butler Park. Hall County Government officials, community members from the E.E. Butler Steering Committee, members from the Concerned Citizens of Gainesville-Hall County organization and religious leaders spoke to the large crowd on Thursday and cut the ceremonial ribbon.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia

A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
GEORGIA STATE

