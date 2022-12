Purdue football may have lost its head coach, but a familiar face will be on the sideline for its bowl game. Purdue alum Drew Brees, one of the most prolific passers of all time, will serve as an assistant coach as the Boilermakers prepare to play LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, vice president and director of athletics Mike Bobinski announced Thursday.

