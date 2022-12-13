ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Grant funding coming to Peach Street for signal improvement

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — New grant funding is on the way for traffic signal upgrades along Peach Street in Summit and Millcreek townships.

Some $441,000 in new grant funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was announced on Dec. 13. It will support signal system upgrades, and eventually connection to PennDOT’s unified command and control software.

Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant

The funding is through the department’s Traffic Signal Technologies Grant Program. It is awarded as reimbursement to municipalities for updates that improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.

State rep. Bob Merski’s office announced the new grants early Tuesday.

“Motorist and pedestrian safety depends on properly functioning, correctly timed traffic signals,” Merski said in the announcement. “This new funding, which will support signal system upgrades and connection to PennDOT’s unified command and control software along Peach Street, is going to ensure those improvements are made to keep traffic flowing smoothly and safely.”

The grant also is part of a larger investment. Gov. Tom Wolf announced $5 million to 20 municipalities for traffic signal technology, including the Peach Street upgrades.

