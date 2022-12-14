ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NY

Fire destroys Camden DPW building and all its equipment

By Madison Moore, Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Camden DPW building and all of its equipment inside has been deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning.

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire but the Village of Camden Deputy Mayor says investigators have determined the fire was accidental.

No one hurt after truck bursts into flames on I-81 Monday morning

The 911 call came in at 9:26 a.m. When Camden Fire arrived at the facility on 3rd Street the building was completely engulfed in flames, the only person inside the building at the time of the fire, a DPW employee, had safely escaped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yoacr_0jh2BbpM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Vabt_0jh2BbpM00

Camden firefighter and public information officer, Dustin Hite said crews were not able to get inside the building because the barn doors had already collapsed and there were explosions going off from the propane tanks and other chemicals housed inside the building.

Village of Camden Deputy Mayor, Jeff Oatman confirms to NewsChannel 9 that two snowplows and multiple smaller pieces of equipment were lost in the fire. One of the snowplows was just purchased this year.

“It’s tough because that stuff’s expensive and when you finally get a chance to replace something like that and have something like that happen, thank god for insurance,”

Jeff Oatman, Village of Camden Deputy Mayor

Oatman said he had been fielding calls all day long from neighboring municipalities willing to help out with additional equipment and crews ahead of this week’s expected winter storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYMcj_0jh2BbpM00
Photo provided by Maggie Campbell
Photo provided by Maggie Campbell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIAqB_0jh2BbpM00
Photo provided by Lori Cook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oS2W_0jh2BbpM00
Photo provided by Lori Cook

The Oneida County Executive’s Office confirms to NewsChannel 9 they plan to send additional equipment and crews to Camden to assist while they work to get new equipment and build a new structure.

A total of six local agencies responded to the fire. The roads leading to the DPW building were closed off Tuesday night and a fence was placed around the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cayuga County Travel Advisory: Motorists use caution

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County’s Sheriff’s Office has released a travel advisory this afternoon for December 15. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory in Cayuga County following the incoming snowstorm. Travel Advisory Due to freezing rain and snow, motorists should expect slippery road conditions throughout Cayuga County. Snowfall […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica

Update: Utica Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Tirus Freeman of Utica. An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead. Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County switching to green lights on plow trucks

Oneida County is now switching to green lights on all of its DPW plow trucks. It’s to increase visibility and safety on winter roadways, according to the office of County Executive, Anthony Picente. “Green lights have been used with positive results in other states since 2013,” Picente said.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Utica man killed in head-on car crash

Schuyler, N.Y. -- A 32-year-old man was killed after crashing his sedan head-on into another vehicle in Herkimer County Tuesday evening. Around 6:51 p.m., Viktor Lunhu, of Utica was driving west in a 2013 Honda Accord on State Route 5 in the town of Schuyler when he crossed into the eastbound lane, according to a news release from State Police.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man dies following Utica shooting

A man who was shot multiple times in Utica early Thursday morning died from his injuries. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. 20-year-old dies from injuries following shooting on Armory Drive. Utica police are investigating a homicide after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica man dies in head-on crash on Route 5 in Schuyler

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 32-year-old man from Utica died following a head-on crash in the town of Schuyler Tuesday evening. New York State Police say Viktor Lunhu was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 5 just before 7 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an Audi A5, driven by 19-year-old Jaeden Beam of Little Falls.
UTICA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream

Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident

On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Armed robbery in Town of Clay driveway

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An armed robbery occurred in the driveway of a Town of Clay home on Tuesday evening, December 13, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspect approached the victim as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Allen Road. A handgun […]
CLAY, NY
informnny.com

‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy