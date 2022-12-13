ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Zac Brown to headline 2023 Enshrinement Week concert

By Talia Naquin
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPvEk_0jh2BOY100

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

CANTON, OHIO (WJW) – Zac Brown Band will headline the 2023 Concert for Legends in Canton.

It is included as a stop on Zac Brown Band’s “From the Fire Tour.”

The show takes place on August 5, 2023, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Fans of Dave Matthews Band ‘crash’ into Dayton

“New fans soon will realize what longtime fans familiar with Zac Brown Band already know: This show will be a terrific fit for Enshrinement Weekend,” said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The opening act for the Concert for Legends in Canton will be announced soon.

Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner’s son, dead at 62, wife says

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” Brown said. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, through HOFVillage.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Growing in Ohio with Opening in Canton

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates Third Location in the State. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // CANTON, OH — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening at 4990 Fulton Dr. NW. Seasoned multi-unit operator, Ohio Slims, is at the forefront of the opening.
CANTON, OH
ideastream.org

Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline

Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're a fan of seafood boils, you should check out this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve great crab, including snow crab legs, king crab, and Dungeness crab. They also have shrimp (both headless and with heads on), crawfish, clams, green mussels, black mussels, and lobster tails. Their seasoning options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and the A-plus special, which incorporates all of the above. Spice levels are customizable and range from mild to extra hot. You can build your own seafood boil bag. If you're hungry, go for the Hungry Feast, which includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of headless shrimp, a half-pound of sausage, corn, and potatoes. If you don't care for seafood boils, the restaurant offers a variety of fried seafood.
CANTON, OH
ideastream.org

The struggle to address serious student misbehavior in Akron schools

Across the country, schools have reported seeing student misbehavior skyrocket since the end of pandemic-related school closures, and it's been an especially challenging last few weeks for the Akron Public Schools in particular. Two students were arrested after bringing loaded guns to school, and a student was stabbed during a...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Popeye’s Boxing Gym offers affordable boxing, fitness classes for children, families in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – On any given Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evening, you can find 2017 Summit County Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Eddie “Popeye” Richardson training at his gym in Akron. But he doesn’t have a fight on the books, at least not a fight in the traditional sense. Instead, he’s training children, adults and families from diverse backgrounds how to succeed in the ring and in life.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday. Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
geauganews.com

Routine Nursing Simulation Exercise Takes Dramatic Turn

PRIME Example of New Collaboration between Kent State Geauga & Berkshire Schools. The keyword is collaboration. At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, a new educational partnership between Kent State University and Geauga County’s Berkshire Local School District took shape with the opening of the new pre-K-12th-grade Berkshire school building on the Kent State Geauga campus in Burton. Effectively creating shared resources and enhanced learning opportunities for all students along life’s timeline, PRIME (Partners in Rural Innovative Models of Education) is the guiding principle behind the innovative K‐16 approach toward education in Geauga County.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

38K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy