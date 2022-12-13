Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCRG.com
Together We Achieve looking for volunteers to help pack, distribute food
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids organization is looking for volunteers to help get food to people in need. Together We Achieve, is an organization that wants to pack boxes of food to give to those in need this Holiday season. The organization is looking for people to...
KCRG.com
‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students
Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored. On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids senior care hosts ‘Santa to a Senior’ program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Home Instead, an in-home senior care service provider in Cedar Rapids, hosted its “Santa to a Senior” program. The program is meant to bring cheer, companionship, and gifts to older adults in Cedar Rapids who may otherwise be alone during the holidays.
KCRG.com
Local man uses Christmas display to raise money for suicide prevention after losing loved one
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Christmas light display in Fairfax is raising both awareness and funds for suicide prevention. 541 Iowans died of suicide last year according to the state health department. That was down just slightly from 2020, a year that saw the most suicides amid the pandemic. Gary...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army looks to close funding gap amid decline in donations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said the critical services it provides to the community are at risk as holiday donations are down nearly 30 percent year over year. In a press release, Salvation Army Captain Shawn DeBaar said the decline in donations will make it...
KCRG.com
Handmade Holiday brings 43 local vendors to one storefront
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A holiday shop in Cedar Rapids is bringing 43 local vendors together under one storefront. Handmade Holiday is open for it’s sixth season in Lindale Mall. The store is only open for a portion of the year. They open November through Christmas Eve at 5p.m.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids K9 officer receives donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Department’s K9 officer Lara has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest, which was sent from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States and was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.
KCRG.com
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
ottumwaradio.com
Pedersen to Depart Cardinal, Take New Position in Cedar Falls
Joel Pedersen, Superintendent of the Cardinal Community School District, is slated to be the new Chief Administrator of Central Rivers Area Education Agency, according to a press release. Pedersen has been Cardinal’s Superintendent since 2010. He previously worked in the Davis County Community School District as a principal, Director of...
KCRG.com
44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 39-year-old woman killed by a car Tuesday in Davenport is one of at least 44 Scott County pedestrians hit by cars this year. Three pedestrians have died in Scott County in 2022, including the woman killed this week. Another seven have been seriously injured, according...
KCRG.com
Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ coming to Coralville
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular barbecue restaurant is expanding with a new location in Coralville this Spring. The Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ already has seven locations in the Des Moines metro and Ames area. The Coralville location will be the company’s eighth. The company referenced the new...
KBOE Radio
KEOKUK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR ARRESTED FOR THEFT
SIGOURNEY, IA — On December 13, 2022, the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith (66) was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree a Class D Felony based on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
KCRG.com
C6-Zero Employee: Plant often had fires, chemicals on the ground and didn’t pay employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before an explosion at C6-Zero’s plant in Marengo, Logan Homer said he was driving to confront C6-Zero′s co-founder Howard Brand because he wasn’t fully paid for more than a month’s worth of work. “I actually ended up losing a house, because...
KCRG.com
Muscatine to 3D print 10 houses in 2023
Iowa City and hookah bar reach temporary agreement over increased police calls. Iowa City and the owners of a hookah bar reached a temporary agreement in an effort to stop crime in the area. US lawmakers push for executive order to give rail workers paid sick leave.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced Dimione Walker to life in prison. A jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting at Taboo Nightclub in April. Surveillance video from the nightclub shows him firing at Michael Valentine eight times and hitting him seven. Valentine later died.
KCRG.com
Kirkwood Community College survey shows employers worried about future
The league is an organization that encourages players to develop skills through hands-on learning. A busy intersection in Linn County is back open after a deadly crash Wednesday morning.
KCRG.com
New non-profit looks to raise awareness of skilled trade career opportunities
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new non-profit, Foundation for the Trades, based in Iowa City, is encouraging more students to pursue careers in the trades. The goal is to raise awareness about the opportunities and programs where people can learn those skills. Peggy Slaughter is the founder of Foundation...
