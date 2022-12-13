Read full article on original website
County Commissioners announce $1M grant to transform Lincoln Heights
‘Forgotten Village’s turnaround story is happening now’ – Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas. Hamilton County Commissioners announce nearly $1 million is being awarded to the Village of Lincoln Heights to fund transformational improvements to drive economic development in the heart of the Village. Improvements to Memorial Field, the demolition and remediation of the long-forgotten high school and various critical street upgrades will occur thanks to the County’s Community Impact Grant.
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
CPD's first-ever female assistant chief on Theetge: 'A true servant leader'
The city's first-ever female assistant chief of police, Cindy Combs, said Theetge spoke about the changes from when she started in 1980 to Wednesday's announcement.
Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
Teresa Theetge is Cincinnati’s newest police chief
CINCINNATI — Teresa Theetge has officially been selected as Cincinnati’s newest police chief, City Manager Sheryl Long announced Wednesday. Theetge’s selection was previously confirmed by Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils and other sources close to the department. She will become the first woman chosen...
'We accept all donations': Career Closet at Cincinnati State needs your help
The closet helps students who may need a little boost ahead of that first job interview without having to break the bank.
Local woman’s vision for housing for teen parent families coming to life in North Avondale
Teen parent families win as a $1M Development Project for teen parents becomes a reality in North Avondale. Rosemary’s Babies Co. has officially purchased Rupel House, a 6,400 sq. foot North Avondale mansion to be transformed into a premier multi-use facility for teen parent families, to be named Holloway House & Resource Center.
Madison House residents seek board's removal
A new lawsuit could bring more turmoil to Madison House, a Hyde Park condo tower where residents have fought for years over structural repairs.
Sound Advice: Cincinnati's Fairmount Girls Have Been Integral to the Queen City's Music Scene for Over Two Decades
Fairmount Girls play Northside Tavern on Dec. 16.
Hamilton County Commission votes to increase Cincinnati utility rates
Commissioner Alicia Reece was the lone vote against the 3% rate increase in the 2023 Metropolitan Sewer District budget.
Newly Opened Luca Bistro Showcases French Cuisine in a New Light
Frédéric Maniet is committed to dishing up French food for everyone in Mt. Adams.
Firemen protect Price Hill park goers
Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’
Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Cincinnati
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
Dilapidated building transformed to accommodate longtime Covington dental practice
Dr. Barry Applegate joked that he ended up on Greenup Street because he is from Greenup County. His dentist’s office has been a fixture in Covington since his practice opened in 1993. As his business evolved, so too did the needs of the space it was operating in. After...
PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
NKU board, in special meeting, declines to take on responsibility for oversight of charter school project
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents balked Tuesday at taking on the responsibility to oversee a charter school project for Northern Kentucky. Board chair Rich Boehne asked three times at a special meeting if any board member wanted to make a motion to adopt a resolution to make NKU the so-called “authorizer” for the project to be in Kenton or Campbell counties.
FIRST LOOK: Covington’s massive 23-acre riverfront development
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A sprawling riverfront mixed-use development underway in Covington is depicted in a new “fly-through” video, offering the first taste of what it will look like and feel like from street level. Video below. See new artist renderings at the end of this story. The...
