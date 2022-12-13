ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati Herald

County Commissioners announce $1M grant to transform Lincoln Heights

‘Forgotten Village’s turnaround story is happening now’ – Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas. Hamilton County Commissioners announce nearly $1 million is being awarded to the Village of Lincoln Heights to fund transformational improvements to drive economic development in the heart of the Village. Improvements to Memorial Field, the demolition and remediation of the long-forgotten high school and various critical street upgrades will occur thanks to the County’s Community Impact Grant.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Teresa Theetge is Cincinnati’s newest police chief

CINCINNATI — Teresa Theetge has officially been selected as Cincinnati’s newest police chief, City Manager Sheryl Long announced Wednesday. Theetge’s selection was previously confirmed by Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils and other sources close to the department. She will become the first woman chosen...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Firemen protect Price Hill park goers

Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’

Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU board, in special meeting, declines to take on responsibility for oversight of charter school project

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents balked Tuesday at taking on the responsibility to oversee a charter school project for Northern Kentucky. Board chair Rich Boehne asked three times at a special meeting if any board member wanted to make a motion to adopt a resolution to make NKU the so-called “authorizer” for the project to be in Kenton or Campbell counties.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Fox 19

FIRST LOOK: Covington’s massive 23-acre riverfront development

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A sprawling riverfront mixed-use development underway in Covington is depicted in a new “fly-through” video, offering the first taste of what it will look like and feel like from street level. Video below. See new artist renderings at the end of this story. The...
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy