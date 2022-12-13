Read full article on original website
Related
The Vikings Make Multiple Roster Moves, Including Signing LB to 53-Man Roster
On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they were signing rookie cornerback Kalon Barnes off the Miami Dolphins practice squad to their 53-man roster. Well, as it turns out, the Vikings weren’t done there. As Wednesday played out, we saw the Vikings make multiple roster moves, including signing LB William Kwenkeu to the 53-man roster.
Packers Cut Ties with Former Vikings WR
Though the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of their worst season in years, sitting a 5-8, they are not done fiddling with their roster just yet. Earlier this week, the Packers cut ties with former Vikings WR Dede Westbrook. Westbrook signed with Green Bay back in November, joining...
Cardinals Snatch QB from Vikings Practice Squad
On what has turned out to be a busy Wednesday filled with roster moves for the Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals were moving chess pieces as well. In the aftermath of Kyler Murray’s torn ACL that he suffered on Monday night, we saw the Cardinals snatch QB David Blough off the Vikings practice squad, according to Darren Wolfson of KTSP and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Offense (FULL)
The college football season is rapidly approaching its conclusion, and over the course of the past few weeks, PurplePTSD has been compiling 2023 NFL Draft rankings for each position on the offensive side of the ball. Now that we’ve officially reached the end of those rankings, we have put each of the rankings all in one place for you to easily find them. Happy reading!
NFC North Playoff Tilt Lurks into View
Count me among those who’d be a bit nervous about seeing Dan Campbell’s Lions in the Wild Card Round. After last Sunday’s loss, though, that possibility is alive and well. Indeed, an NFC North playoff tilt has shown up in the rear-view mirror, causing at least a little consternation as the season hastens toward its conclusion.
If he Wants to Coach, Mike Zimmer Could get an Opportunity Beside an Old Friend
Truth be told, there are very few people out there who know where/if Mike Zimmer will coach in 2023. It’s possible he isn’t particularly interested in working. A few weeks ago, we learned the very unfortunate news that Adam Zimmer – his son and former Vikings defensive coordinator – passed away. If Zimmer decides he needs time away, then that’s totally understandable.
The Skol Debate: Is It Time to Embrace Doom and Gloom in Vikings Land?
Doom and gloom in Vikings land. It’s like peanut butter and jelly, peaches and cream, or wine and cheese: the two just go together. The Vikings’ recent shellacking at the hands of the Lions has brought a fresh infusion of woe. At various points, it’d be easy to forget that this team has piled up 10 wins and is one lonely win away from securing the North.
Oberle’s Fact or Fiction: Justin Jefferson Should Receive Serious Consideration for NFL MVP
Justin Jefferson Should Receive Serious Consideration for NFL MVP*. The short answer to this question is a resounding “yes!”. Justin Jefferson is having an All-Pro season and whether he is thrown the football or not, is affecting the way defenses attempt to stop the Vikings’ offense. He is the best player on a 10-3 team (tied for the second-best record in the entire league) that has a four-game lead in the NFC North Division. He is the focal point of every defensive coordinator in the league playing the Vikings—as they have double-covered him constantly yet he still makes plays that put his team in position to win football games. If you define the league Most Valuable Player as the one player a team cannot afford to be without to achieve the same success (isn’t that what WAR means???), then Jefferson is that player. He means as much or more to his team’s success than any player in the NFL.
Is it Time to Rename the MVP?
The Minnesota Vikings are very clearly a good football team. Flawed, yes, but good. They are elite on offense largely because they employ the NFL’s best wide receiver in the form of Justin Jefferson. In the midst of another insane year, he remains an afterthought in the MVP discussion. Has the time come to rename the MVP or reinvent the award altogether?
Week 15 NFL Picks: The Vikings End Their Drought
Lions -2 (W) Vikings/Lions O43 points (W) Browns/Bengals U47 points (W) The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a roaring start with Brock Purdy as their quarterback. On the other side, the Seahawks have gone into a freefall, losing three of their last four games. This includes a loss to the Carolina Panthers this past weekend.
Questions Answered: Sheldon Day Arrives, MIN-IND Prediction, a Must-Win in Week 15?
Questions Answered: Sheldon Day Arrives, MIN-IND Prediction, a Definitive Must-Win in Week 15?. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 14th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are...
Ed Donatell’s Quotes Don’t Express a Desire for Change, but the Vikings Actions Do
Following the Minnesota Vikings demoralizing 34-23 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, one thing seemed clear among fans: changes needed to be made on the defensive side of the ball. Well, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell spoke this week on his thoughts on the defense, and it became obvious that he doesn’t seem to want to see change to that side of the ball.
Justin Jefferson in Line for Hardware in 2022
This week the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017. With four weeks left in the regular season, they also have a superstar wide receiver well positioned to pick up some accolades of his own. Justin Jefferson has now emerged as the betting favorite to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Minnesota Vikings did not clinch the NFC North title last weekend, losing to the Detroit Lions by a score of 34-23. After falling to 10-3, they now head back home to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Prior to Saturday’s game, get to know the Vikings opponent a little bit in this ongoing series.
Kevin O’Connell Falling in Coach of the Year Race
Coming into the 2022 NFL season the Minnesota Vikings employed both a new general manager and a head coach. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took over for Rick Spielman, and he tabbed Kevin O’Connell to take over for Mike Zimmer. With the talent on the roster, O’Connell entered as the odds-on favorite to win 2022 NFL Coach of the Year. He’s not there anymore.
Vikings Sign Another Rookie CB
In the wake of their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear that adjustments and changes would be made to improve in the future. Evidently, one of those adjustments included signing another cornerback to the active roster. On Wednesday morning, the Vikings added rookie CB Kalon Barnes to their 53-man roster. Darren Wolfson of KTSP was the first to report the news.
3 Things Vikings Fans Would Love to See Against the Colts
The Colts game provides an opportunity for Minnesota to get back on track. In fact, the expectation is that optimism will be restored following a dominant effort against Jeff Saturday’s squad. The Colts are 4-8-1 and being led by a brand new head coach with zero experience coaching in...
The Vikings O-Line Will Be Key to Success in Week 15
Over the course of recent weeks, the Vikings offense has been what’s keeping this group afloat. The defense now ranks No. 32 in terms of yards allowed, and they’ve allowed 25+ points in four of the last five games. Even still, the Vikings are 3-2 in this five-game stretch because the offense has shown up.
Vikings Defense Should Feast on Saturday
It’s weird to think that there will ever be a positive outcome for a defense that has been as bad as Ed Donatell’s unit. The Detroit Lions carved them up like a Thanksgiving turkey on Sunday, and it’s been five weeks of madness. When the Indianapolis Colts come to town on Saturday, however, the Vikings defense should find excitement in opportunity.
Eric Kendricks – Minnesota’s Sensational MLB – Needs to Elevate
For the past few seasons, Vikings fans have grown accustomed to seeing Eric Kendricks be a true difference maker on defense. The 2015 second-round pick became one of the game’s preeminent linebackers, largely due to his ability to play so instinctively. His ability to shoot through gaps for a TFL or hang with a receiver working down the seam was sensational. In 2019, Kendricks was very rightly given the first-time All Pro honor for his elite play. That year, he finished with a 90.2 grade on PFF, a remarkable number.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0