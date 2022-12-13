Read full article on original website
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST. * WHAT…Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow. accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35. mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. central...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a county-by-county breakdown
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central,...
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to affect the region Friday, with ongoing light snow across Minnesota — and blizzard conditions across the Dakotas.
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Snow globe, Minnesota: Swirling storm throwing down wintry blanket
Periods of snow continue Thursday with the heaviest snowfall shifting north and west. Locally heavy totals will continue to fall along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be mild, in the low to mid-30s with upper 20s in the northwest. Periods of snow continue Thursday into Friday. The snow continues...
Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The second wave of snow hit the Northland hard Wednesday night into Thursday morning, adding a large amount of additional snow on top of what we got from round one in the early part of Wednesday. Many places along the North Shore, as expected, added a foot or more of snow overnight into Thursday morning.
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
Heavy snow cuts power to 50,000 Minnesota, western Wisconsin homes and counting
More than 50,000 homes are without power in Minnesota as of 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning thanks to heavy snow. The snowstorm currently situation above Minnesota is dumping heavy, wet snow on the state, which is then accumulating on trees, and in some cases are felling branches that are then hitting power lines.
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
This Is The Coldest City In Minnesota
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Arctic Air Arrives in Southern Minnesota Next Week
It's still officially Fall in Minnesota, but we're going to get a dose of January across southern Minnesota next week. This week has been a mixed bag of strong winds, snow, sleet, rain, and ice depending exactly where you are. For the most part, here in southern Minnesota, the latest storm has been a rain event -- but that's going to change.
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
Power Outages Expected to Last Into Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. — All Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power crews have been working since yesterday to get everyone’s power restored. The Director of Grid Operations for Minnesota Power, Josh Goutermont says Minnesota Power has, ” foreign crews, mutual assistant crews coming in. So XCEL Energy has released some crews that are helping us. We have our contract resources called in. They’re working as well. We are seeing more resources come in.”
Snow bands shift north; North Shore blizzard; more snow statewide Thursday
Most of the intense winter weather will be in northeastern Minnesota Wednesday, with heavy snow and high winds of up to 40-45 mph. Blizzard warnings continue for the North Shore. Snow returns statewide Wednesday night into Friday. Snow totals so far. Overnight rain changed to snow with accumulations of four-tenths...
Wintry day brings heavy snow and power outages
A winter storm brought wet, heavy snow to many regions of Minnesota. FOX 9’s Rob Olson weighed a shovel of snow, which might be heavier than expected.
Winter Storm Warning Thursday
Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
