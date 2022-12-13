‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Always Wanted Roloff Farms to Be ‘Temporary’

TLC fans keeping up with Little People, Big World Season 24 know all about the Roloff Farms drama . Matt Roloff put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale, much to the dismay of the rest of the Roloff family. During the season, he told a friend that he never expected to own Roloff Farms forever. Here’s what he said.

Matt Roloff attempted to sell Roloff Farms

Matt and Amy Roloff | Stacie McChesney/NBCU Photo Bank

Matt Roloff mentioned putting Roloff Farms up for sale during Little People, Big World Season 23. Now, in season 24, Matt took the plunge. After failing to sell Amy Roloff’s side of the property to either Zach or Jeremy Roloff, Matt announced that he put 16 acres of the farm property up for sale to the general public.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t easy for Matt to sell Roloff Farms . In season 24, he alluded that the realtor didn’t think it would be a simple sell. “I get daily updates and lots of interest,” Matt said. “From what I heard from the realtor, it’s better than she expected considering the price point that we’re at.”

More recently, Matt had a change of heart. He posted to Instagram in October 2022 that his new plan is to make Roloff Farms a rental unit for those hoping to stay there temporarily. “Several interested parties talked about many different business ventures such as purchasing the small farm with the big house to use it as a short-term rental … think Airbnb,” he wrote. ” … I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home.”

Matt Roloff said in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 that he wanted Roloff Farms to be ‘temporary’

While Little People, Big World fans don’t want to see Roloff Farms leave the Roloff family, Matt Roloff never intended to keep the farm property forever. While speaking to a friend during bowling, Matt admitted that he always wanted to own the farm temporarily.

“When I bought the farm, I said to myself, ‘Hey, this is just temporary,'” Matt said. “To me, it’s just, OK, so it took 30 years, but … I’m not feeling quite as sad. I think I’m feeling more a sense of relief.”

While talking to the cameras, Matt noted he considered “letting go” of Roloff Farms years before he actually put the property on the market. “I think Amy did too,” he added. Matt then noted that he hopes his kids can look back on the farm and think about the “good memories” instead of focusing on the drama.

Amy Roloff said she regrets selling her half of the property back to Matt Roloff

Related

‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Talks Show’s Future: ‘We Kind of Reevaluate’

Matt Roloff mentioned in Little People, Big World Season 24 that Amy Roloff likely also wanted to sell Roloff Farms. But after Matt mentioned that he was putting the property up for sale, Amy said she had regrets about selling her ex-husband her side of the farm.

“If I had known that Matt eventually would sell that north side of the farm, the farmhouse, to someone from outside [our family], I probably would have hung on to it a little bit longer, or bought him out … and then seen if one of the kids eventually wanted it,” Amy said on the show, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup .

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .