ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘1899’ Creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar Hope for a 2nd Season of the Netflix Mystery Series

By Lindsay Kusiak
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

After the thrilling eight-episode-debut of 1899 in November, the sci-fi mystery series quickly shot to the top of the highly coveted Netflix Top Ten. It’s remained among the streamer’s highest performers. Now, the series creators, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have high hopes for 1899 Season 2.

But there is more behind the series’ renewal than viewer popularity (although it will likely play a key role in the verdict). 1899 ’s creators say they need not only a Season 2 but a Season 3 as well.

The inspiration for ‘1899,’ Netflix’s new hit mystery

The inspiration behind 1899 on Netflix is equal parts old and new. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Friese says the story was first born when she came across a creepy old photo during another research project.

The photo showed a man standing on what looked like an old ship wearing a white shirt soaked with blood. In his hand was a hammer. Friese says a story took hold after seeing the photo (specifically, the strange look on the man’s face). Instantly, she imagined the ship as a migrant ship and the man involved in uncertain terrors.

When Friese discovered the photo, Europe was amidst a refugee crisis — an unsettling period for both Friese and bo Odar, who both hail from European nations. “It felt like unified Europe was slowly breaking apart,” Friese says, “like every country was doing its own thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adnXD_0jh2AzsB00
Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin in 1899 | Netflix via Youtube

In response, the 1899 creators decided to write a mystery series that essentially locked a group of multi-national, multi-cultural, and multi-lingual migrants aboard a boat and put them under extreme pressure to work together. The story needs more than one season to be told, however.

‘1899’ creators Netflix deal

1899 is not Netflix’s first series created by Friese and bo Odar. In 2017, Friese and bo Odar’s Dark rocketed to the top of the streamer’s charts and was reported to be Netflix’s third most-watched international show in America in 2020, according to Deadline .

On the heels of their successful maiden voyage with the streamer, 1899 ’s creators inked a five-year, exclusive deal with Netflix. As the deal was secured in 2018, Friese and bo Odar’s exclusivity to Netflix has one year left. This may bode well for those yearning for 1899 season 2.

Both 1899 ’s creators and the series cast are eager for news on renewal. In an interview from the European premiere of 1899 in Berlin (available via YouTube ), actors Maciej Musial and Miguel Bernardeau say they have no idea if there will be another season of 1899 on Netflix but that they are hopeful.

Likewise, when The Hollywood Reporter asked 1899’s creators if their story is ready for two more seasons (mirroring the structure seen in Dark ), Friese responded, “Yes. We always like to have an ending before we start.” Any details about that ending are under wraps. But bo Odar teases, “It gets complicated.”

How are the reviews for ‘1899’ on Netflix?

After a mind-bending (and possibly death-riddled ) Season 1, 1899’s good reviews come from both critics and viewers alike. On Rotten Tomatoes , the series has a 79% Tomatometer rating. Top critics call it “an intriguing, densely layered puzzle-box mystery…” and “the true successor to Lost.”

Related

Who Dies in the Netflix Series ‘1899?’

Viewers seem to adore the series noting the show’s high suspense and dense plot. The response has been so positive it makes one wonder, if there was an 1899 season 2, how the series might live up to the hype

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘The final nail in the coffin’: Harry and Meghan fans gear up for new episodes after dramatic Netflix trailer

Harry and Meghan part two drops on Netflix this Thursday (15 December), and fans are preparing themselves for revelations in the three new episodes.Critics have said that part one of the documentary, which came out last Thursday (8 December), fell short of revealing any of the institution-shattering information that viewers were anticipating.In a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series, however, Prince Harry can be seen taking aim at his brother Prince William.The teaser contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Jennifer Coolidge’s best White Lotus line has become a meme

No matter what movie or TV series role is thrown at her, Jennifer Coolidge has always slayed. Unfortunately, as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, it was her turn to be slayed — but despite the target on her back, she ended up dying herself while trying to escape her would-be murderer Quentin.
brides.com

Meghan Markle Admits She Can Never Remember the Name of Her First Dance Song

From the multiple lemon-elderflower cakes that broke tradition to Idris Elba bringing the energy as the DJ, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding reception—which was held on May 19, 2018—was absolutely unforgettable. One of the most special moments of the evening? The first dance. In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was released on Saturday, December 10, 2022, the couple reminisced on the first time they hit the dance floor as newlyweds. “I just really wanted the music to be fun—even our first dance,” Meghan says in the clip.
Us Weekly

Sigourney Weaver Reveals Her Child Charlotte Is Nonbinary, Uses They/Them Pronouns

A new introduction. Sigourney Weaver revealed that her only child, Charlotte, identifies as nonbinary. The Alien actress, 73, spoke candidly about her family life during an interview on the "Smartless" podcast earlier this month with hosts Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman. Weaver has been married to Jim Simpson since October 1984, and the […]
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

242K+
Followers
123K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy