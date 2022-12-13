Read full article on original website
uncoveringnewyork.com
ROC Lights at Victor Hills: Festive Christmas Fun Near Rochester
There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.
New synthetic ice rink unveiled at Ontario Beach Park
Bello will be joined by former Buffalo Sabres player Don Luce.
Gov. Hochul announces project investments to ‘revitalize’ Village of Newark
State officials say these investments are part of Governor Hochul's efforts to revitalize the state economy and create more opportunities in the Finger Lakes area.
Road Trip to Iconic Christmas Movie Town in Upstate New York
Tis the most wonderful time of the year for so many reasons. Everyone seems to be a bit happier during the holiday season. There's more hot chocolate, cinnamon and gingerbread drinks available to warm our bodies from the cold. We can look forward to the exchanging and receiving of thoughtful...
mhflsentinel.com
Author looking For Stories & Memories For Book About The Cottage Hotel
Karen Mireau Rimmer is looking for area residents’ stories and memories of Mendon’s Cottage Hotel to be included in a book about the history of The Cottage Hotel. A native of Upstate New York, Mireau Rimmer is the founder of Azalea Art Press which specializes in helping others to write and publish beautiful, meaningful and imaginative books. As a young girl, she loved writing stories and exploring the lakes, rivers and woodlands of the area. She also discovered a passion for poetry.
Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good?
You can find out if your expired COVID test kit has a new expiration date.
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts to close location in Western New York
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts will close its Batavia store next month as part of a small handful of store closures nationwide.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Cyclone
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Cyclone is a 7-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Cyclone is a lovely feline. She can be on the bashful side, so a calmer environment would suit her best. Once she warms up to her people, she enjoys full-body scritches. Cyclone also loves being talked to, bird watching, and being brushed. If you provide cozy spots to sleep, delicious food to eat, and an ample amount of love, this senior cat will flourish. Meet Cyclone today.
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
wxxinews.org
RTS names new CEO
RTS has announced its new CEO. And the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) got someone quite familiar with the operation to succeed Bill Carpenter, who is retiring. On Thursday, the RGRTA Board of Commissioners selected the current Deputy CEO, Miguel Velázquez to be the new CEO. He will begin...
wxxinews.org
Plan to make former Hotel Cadillac into accessible downtown housing comes into focus
Plans for the former Hotel Cadillac in downtown Rochester are taking shape, with developers eying a summer 2023 construction start. The idea remains to convert the stubbornly problematic, but historic, century-old building into 42 affordable apartments. What’s new is the focus. The future Fine Arts Building Lofts, as it...
wxxinews.org
'Messy storm system' to affect the Rochester area
What meteorologist Josh Nichols is forecasting to be a “messy storm system” for the Rochester region will dump some of the first measurable snow for many people locally by later on Thursday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service for Monroe and most other...
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Rachel Finley!
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Kindergarten teacher Rachel Finley is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner! She works at the Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts in Greece. She was nominated by student Drequan Granderson and his family. “She cares for the kids as much with their social-emotional support as she does with their academics,” […]
websterontheweb.com
Webster welcomes the Wreaths Across America truck
If you happened to see an 18-wheeler making its way along 250 this morning, escorted by two Webster police cars with lights flashing, you saw the Wreaths Across America truck! It was delivering our 650 wreaths, which will be placed on veterans’ graves at Webster Union Cemetery tomorrow afternoon.
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages
(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
“All People Must Die” – Scary Situation At Walden Galleria
There was a scary situation at the Walden Galleria last week, and many people are worried if it will affect their holiday shopping. It’s crazy to think that Christmas is already a week away. Where did the time even go? If you are scrambling to “wrap” up your Christmas shopping, the best place to go to take care of all the people on your Christmas list is the Walden Galleria. There’s tons of stores in the mall, and they’re easy to pop in and out of.
NY College Student Missing Since Thanksgiving Weekend Found
A student at a university in New York who went missing over Thanksgiving weekend has been found. Kenny DeLand Jr., age 22, had last been heard from on Sunday, Nov. 27 when he contacted his family on social media, the family said. A student at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, DeLand had been studying abroad in France.
Fairport, Webster school district communities vote against capital improvement projects
The community has voted no to both capital improvement projects for the Fairport and Webster School Districts.
Renovated Tops re-opens in Canandaigua
Improvements are cosmetic, convenient and energy efficient.
