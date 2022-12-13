ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

uncoveringnewyork.com

ROC Lights at Victor Hills: Festive Christmas Fun Near Rochester

There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
mhflsentinel.com

Author looking For Stories & Memories For Book About The Cottage Hotel

Karen Mireau Rimmer is looking for area residents’ stories and memories of Mendon’s Cottage Hotel to be included in a book about the history of The Cottage Hotel. A native of Upstate New York, Mireau Rimmer is the founder of Azalea Art Press which specializes in helping others to write and publish beautiful, meaningful and imaginative books. As a young girl, she loved writing stories and exploring the lakes, rivers and woodlands of the area. She also discovered a passion for poetry.
MENDON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Cyclone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Cyclone is a 7-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Cyclone is a lovely feline. She can be on the bashful side, so a calmer environment would suit her best. Once she warms up to her people, she enjoys full-body scritches. Cyclone also loves being talked to, bird watching, and being brushed. If you provide cozy spots to sleep, delicious food to eat, and an ample amount of love, this senior cat will flourish. Meet Cyclone today.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

RTS names new CEO

RTS has announced its new CEO. And the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) got someone quite familiar with the operation to succeed Bill Carpenter, who is retiring. On Thursday, the RGRTA Board of Commissioners selected the current Deputy CEO, Miguel Velázquez to be the new CEO. He will begin...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

'Messy storm system' to affect the Rochester area

What meteorologist Josh Nichols is forecasting to be a “messy storm system” for the Rochester region will dump some of the first measurable snow for many people locally by later on Thursday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service for Monroe and most other...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Rachel Finley!

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Kindergarten teacher Rachel Finley is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner! She works at the Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts in Greece. She was nominated by student Drequan Granderson and his family. “She cares for the kids as much with their social-emotional support as she does with their academics,” […]
GREECE, NY
websterontheweb.com

Webster welcomes the Wreaths Across America truck

If you happened to see an 18-wheeler making its way along 250 this morning, escorted by two Webster police cars with lights flashing, you saw the Wreaths Across America truck! It was delivering our 650 wreaths, which will be placed on veterans’ graves at Webster Union Cemetery tomorrow afternoon.
WEBSTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages

(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

“All People Must Die” – Scary Situation At Walden Galleria

There was a scary situation at the Walden Galleria last week, and many people are worried if it will affect their holiday shopping. It’s crazy to think that Christmas is already a week away. Where did the time even go? If you are scrambling to “wrap” up your Christmas shopping, the best place to go to take care of all the people on your Christmas list is the Walden Galleria. There’s tons of stores in the mall, and they’re easy to pop in and out of.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Daily Voice

NY College Student Missing Since Thanksgiving Weekend Found

A student at a university in New York who went missing over Thanksgiving weekend has been found. Kenny DeLand Jr., age 22, had last been heard from on Sunday, Nov. 27 when he contacted his family on social media, the family said. A student at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, DeLand had been studying abroad in France.
ROCHESTER, NY

