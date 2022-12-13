2023 NFL Draft: Cedric Tillman Declares for Draft

One of the more anticipated prospects coming into the year, Tennessee Volunteer Cedric Tillman, is headed for the NFL.

"A high-potential player who has put up big-time stats and could end up being one of the better receivers in the class."

While the Volunteers had their best season in recent memory, Tillman was only there for a portion of it after suffering an early-season ankle injury.

Tillman was widely regarded as a first-round pick and one of the best receivers in the class before the season, with the hype dying down since.

The tape he produced in 2021 is still unquestionable, and his skillset translates easily to the NFL. If he can prove healthy and blow away athletic testing, don't be surprised if Tillman creeps up draft boards as we approach April.