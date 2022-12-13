ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NFL Draft: Nick Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

By Robert Gregson
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJaE8_0jh2AoPQ00

One of the better linebackers in the ACC, Nick Jackson, has decided to transfer from the University of Virginia.

"A high-floor prospect, Nick Jackson can contribute early against the run and has potential as an every-down linebacker. That said, he is limited by his lack of positional versatility, long speed, and coverage refinement."

Between his experience, resume and skillset, Jackson will have no problem finding a new team in the Portal. In an age of NIL and player movement, Jackson should be expected to receive consideration from the majority of power five programs.

Be sure to stay current with Jackson's status and check back when he's made his transfer decision.

