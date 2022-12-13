ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

KCRA.com

Video: Here's a look at the holiday light displays in East Sacramento, Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wandering through the lighted neighborhoods in Sacramento has become a tradition for families across the Sacramento area. Sacramento‘s Fab 40s neighborhood sees thousands of visitors around Christmastime. You’ll find visitors both driving and walking to take in the beautiful lights and decorations. The Natomas...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

All 3 RT light rail lines briefly interrupted in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit had service interrupted for a few hours along all three light rail lines in downtown Sacramento on Friday. According to SacRT, the scheduled service disruption was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the removal of a large tree limb that was damaged in a recent […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento auto shop destroyed by 2-alarm fire

WEST SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire destroyed an auto shop in West Sacramento.Fire officials said firefighters responded to A Plus Auto Services at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard just after midnight.When they arrived, they found that a fire had ripped the roof off of the auto shop.The blaze was difficult for firefighters to put out because of the auto shop's proximity to other businesses."Yeah, sometimes it can be a difficult situation. You can see the aerial ladder is extending over that sports bar right there. And then we do have power lines here. So those are all hazards we have to be aware of," said Battalion Chief Scott Pfiefer.He continued, "You can see the hose lines all throughout the streets, so we have to have the traffic blocked, and trying to get apparatus in here can be problematic."Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA

The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City

Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Stockton sets up Warming Zone due to near-freezing temperatures

(KTXL) — Stockton opened a Warming Zone as near-freezing temperatures are expected this week.  The Warming Zone is at the Stribley Community Center, located at 1760 E. Sonora St. There will be overnight resting space, available restrooms, water and snacks.  Anyone who does not have access to proper heating or does not have shelter is […]
STOCKTON, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Area Local Housing Market Update: Looking Ahead to 2023

Rebound Expected with Stabilization and Growth Ahead?. Roseville, Calif.- The local Sacramento & Roseville housing market is cooling, but it’s far from the crash of 2007 to 2008, and there is no indication it will sink to those levels. Our local housing market performed well last year as we...
ROSEVILLE, CA

