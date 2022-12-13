Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Dec. 15-17
From Peppa Pig to fun in the snow, there are a lot of fun things to do this weekend in Northern California. But first here is what you should know about the weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with organizers for some of these activities.
KCRA.com
Preserving history: Work underway to preserve 4 Sacramento trolleys from early 1900s
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Work is being done to preserve four historic Sacramento trolleys. Sacramento Regional Transit is partnering with the Western Railway Museum to remodel the trolleys, which range in age from 1909 to 1929. Robert Immergluck with the museum said one of the cars was built in downtown...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County says hundreds are seeking shelter from cold temps, more than usual
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid the recent cold temperatures, the unhoused population is seeking overnight shelter at unseen numbers in the Sacramento area, officials said. Sacramento County opened up a few overnight shelters three weeks ago and began a motel voucher program before Thanksgiving. The Paul Wright Building, located at...
KCRA.com
Video: Here's a look at the holiday light displays in East Sacramento, Natomas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wandering through the lighted neighborhoods in Sacramento has become a tradition for families across the Sacramento area. Sacramento‘s Fab 40s neighborhood sees thousands of visitors around Christmastime. You’ll find visitors both driving and walking to take in the beautiful lights and decorations. The Natomas...
KCRA.com
'This is the good part': Three beavers released back to Sacramento park after diesel spill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three beavers are back home at a pond in Tanzanite Community Park in Sacramento. The animals spent weeks in rehabilitation after a "malfunction" caused diesel to be released onto a concrete loading dock and then into a storm drain. On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Department...
All 3 RT light rail lines briefly interrupted in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit had service interrupted for a few hours along all three light rail lines in downtown Sacramento on Friday. According to SacRT, the scheduled service disruption was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the removal of a large tree limb that was damaged in a recent […]
West Sacramento auto shop destroyed by 2-alarm fire
WEST SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire destroyed an auto shop in West Sacramento.Fire officials said firefighters responded to A Plus Auto Services at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard just after midnight.When they arrived, they found that a fire had ripped the roof off of the auto shop.The blaze was difficult for firefighters to put out because of the auto shop's proximity to other businesses."Yeah, sometimes it can be a difficult situation. You can see the aerial ladder is extending over that sports bar right there. And then we do have power lines here. So those are all hazards we have to be aware of," said Battalion Chief Scott Pfiefer.He continued, "You can see the hose lines all throughout the streets, so we have to have the traffic blocked, and trying to get apparatus in here can be problematic."Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
KCRA.com
Sacramento cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Old Sacramento, again
For the third year in a row, the city of Sacramento has canceled a New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Old Sacramento. The city said in a news release that it had been working with Visit Sacramento and the city of West Sacramento to identify a safe launch site but logistical issues have been a challenge.
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA
The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A Yolo County historic bridge with art or graffiti? You decide
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — On a rural road west of Davis is a uniquehistoric bridge crossing Putah Creek. Its architectural design alone makes it a rare historic gem in California. However, if you take the time to drive north along Stevenson Bridge Road toward Putah Creek, you can't miss...
KCRA.com
Family of 5 displaced after early morning house fire in North Highlands, Sac Metro Fire says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A family of five was displaced after their North Highlands home caught fire Friday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. All family members, including an 8-month-old, were able to evacuate the home safely, officials said. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. and crews...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City
Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
'I couldn't find home': Once missing 90-year old Stockton woman wants to educate others
STOCKTON, Calif. — 90-year old Betsy Brotby is right back where she wants to be in her North Stockton home, hanging with her dogs Mya, Gracie and Nino. But, she went missing for 28 anxious hours, Sunday. "Terrifying, one word. To be driving and be lost when you know...
Stockton sets up Warming Zone due to near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — Stockton opened a Warming Zone as near-freezing temperatures are expected this week. The Warming Zone is at the Stribley Community Center, located at 1760 E. Sonora St. There will be overnight resting space, available restrooms, water and snacks. Anyone who does not have access to proper heating or does not have shelter is […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Area Local Housing Market Update: Looking Ahead to 2023
Rebound Expected with Stabilization and Growth Ahead?. Roseville, Calif.- The local Sacramento & Roseville housing market is cooling, but it’s far from the crash of 2007 to 2008, and there is no indication it will sink to those levels. Our local housing market performed well last year as we...
Comments / 0