FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Maryland falls from Top 25 And 1 after blowout to UCLA extends losing streak
A light schedule Wednesday night left all eyes on UCLA at Maryland. That was bad news for Maryland. Final score: Bruins 87, Terrapins 60. It's not often that you see a home favorite trail by as many as 38 points and lose by 27, but that's exactly what happened to Maryland inside the Xfinity Center. UCLA shot 55.6% from the field, 41.7% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line in the blowout. It was an unimaginable beatdown from the opening tip to the final horn.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star leaves game vs. Nuggets at halftime due to right foot injury
Anthony Davis has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. He gave the Los Angeles Lakers just 76 games over the past two seasons, but this season he has appeared in 25 of the team's first 28 games. In staying healthy, Davis has also played perhaps the best basketball of his career. He is averaging 28.1 points and a league-best 12.4 rebounds per game for the Lakers while anchoring their defense, but on Friday, Davis may have suffered his first meaningful injury of the season.
CBS Sports
Blast from the past: Kings' high-octane offense brings back memories for assistant coach Doug Christie
It took less than two minutes for Domantas Sabonis to make Doug Christie think about the old days. In February, on his first out-of-bounds play as a member of the Sacramento Kings, Sabonis caught a shovel pass from Justin Holiday at the high post, where the 7-footer palmed the ball and raised it above his head.
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Gonzaga have played two of the toughest nonconference schedules in college basketball. Now, on Saturday, they will face each other on CBS in one last showcase game for the C.M. Newton Classic before conference play starts for both teams after Christmas. Alabama surged from...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
CBS Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period
The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
CBS Sports
Purdue legend Drew Brees hired as interim assistant coach, will help team prepare for Citrus Bowl
Purdue legend Drew Brees is joining the Boilermakers as an interim assistant coach as the team prepares for its Citrus Bowl showdown with LSU on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday. The move comes as coach Jeff Brohm departs Purdue for Louisville, leaving the program's coaching staff in a state of transition as it approaches one of its most prestigious bowl assignments in recent history.
CBS Sports
Arkansas vs. Bradley: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Bradley Braves will take on the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Bradley came out on top in a nail-biter against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars last week, sneaking past 56-54. The...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sitting out Saturday
Middleton will not play Saturday versus the Jazz due to right knee soreness. Middleton hasn't had recent issues regarding his knee, so this is another problem area worth monitoring. He hasn't been particularly efficient shooting the ball of late either, so it's also possible his absence is simply a night off to reset his mindset. Either way, Middleton's next opportunity to take the floor comes Monday against the Pelicans. Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews could be among the candidates to acquire some of Middleton's vacated minutes.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Meaningful role continues Thursday
Gay ended with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans. Gay logged at least 15 minutes for the fifth consecutive game, although the production tells another tale. While he has been...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Nets insurance marker
Kessel scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks. Kessel began the game on the third line, but he moved up to the top line after Paul Cotter (upper body) exited the contest. In the third period, Kessel tallied his sixth goal of the season to give Vegas a 3-1 lead. He snapped a five-game point drought and now has 12 points, 54 shots, 10 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 32 outings overall. If Cotter misses time, Kessel seems like the logical choice to join the top six.
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Indiana prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 17 best bets from proven model
Two of the best teams in the country clash in non-conference action on Saturday when the 14th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers take on the eighth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. The Hoosiers (8-2), who have lost two of three, are coming off an 89-75 loss to No. 9 Arizona last Saturday. The Jayhawks (9-1), who have won three in a row, crushed Missouri 95-67 that same day. This will be the first meeting between the teams since Indiana posted a 103-99 overtime win on Nov. 11, 2016, in Honolulu. This will be the second Big Ten team the Jayhawks have faced this year. Kansas defeated Wisconsin 69-68 in overtime on Nov. 24.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Unavailable Week 15
Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
