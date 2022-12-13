Two of the best teams in the country clash in non-conference action on Saturday when the 14th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers take on the eighth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. The Hoosiers (8-2), who have lost two of three, are coming off an 89-75 loss to No. 9 Arizona last Saturday. The Jayhawks (9-1), who have won three in a row, crushed Missouri 95-67 that same day. This will be the first meeting between the teams since Indiana posted a 103-99 overtime win on Nov. 11, 2016, in Honolulu. This will be the second Big Ten team the Jayhawks have faced this year. Kansas defeated Wisconsin 69-68 in overtime on Nov. 24.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO