Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
Blake Shelton reveals his heavenly Christmas tradition with Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton shares his and wife Gwen Stefani's Christmas tradition together: cooking. The "Nobody But You" crooner also discussed recording with Stefani.
See Jana Kramer and Ex Mike Caussin Reunite at Son's 4th Birthday Party
Watch: Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated With More Than 13 Women. Figuring out how to co-parent after a divorce can sometimes feel like a tangled web. But Jana Kramer and her ex Mike Caussin came together for their son Jace's birthday. The One Tree Hill alum shared a series...
Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities
When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Christmas Tree with 33-Year-Old Ornaments: 'Isn't She Lovely'
On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa showed off her sparkly Christmas tree, which includes photos of the three children she shares with husband Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa is ready for the holidays! On social media Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasts a "33 year ornament collection" among its branches. As part of her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a video of the tree, which featured an up-close look at the family heirlooms, while "Carol of the Bells" played in...
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Dolly Parton Confirms Rumor that she's got a SECRET in a Dollywood Vault
Dolly Parton confirmed a bunch of rumors. 1- YES , she has a Christmas tree in every room of her house and she dresses up as Santa and comes down her personal elevator decorated as a chimney to deliver presents to all the children in her family!. 2- YES, Dolly...
Tarek El Moussa Said ‘Heartbreak’ From Christina Hall Divorce Was ‘Worse Than 2 Cancers and a Back Surgery Combined’
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa shared how he overcame heartbreak after his divorce from Christina Hall.
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor
With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo
Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'
The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
Highland Park July 4 mass shooting suspect's dad charged with reckless conduct
The father of the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting suspect who gunned seven people faces charges related to the attack.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
