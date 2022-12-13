ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal Win Dubai Super Cup After Ben White Plays In Victory Over AC Milan

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ri2O_0jh2AQAs00

Arsenal have won the 2022 Dubai Super Cup after beating AC Milan 2-1 on Tuesday.

Martin Odegaard and Reiss Nelson scored first-half goals for the Gunners before former Chelsea center-back Fikayo Tomori got a late consolation for Milan.

Arsenal then beat Milan 4-3 in a penalty shootout to claim an extra bonus point.

Ben White played 45 minutes for Arsenal, 12 days after leaving England's World Cup squad for "personal reasons".

Arsenal's victory over Milan followed a 3-0 win against Lyon last week.

Ben White pictured playing for Arsenal in the 2022 Dubai Super Cup

IMAGO/Propaganda Photo/David Rawcliffe

What Is The Dubai Super Cup?

The Dubai Super Cup is a mid-season friendly tournament taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Lyon and Milan are the teams involved.

Dubai Super Cup Format

Every team plays two matches in a league format.

Arsenal do not play Liverpool, while Lyon and Milan do not meet.

The Dubai Super Cup is different to most soccer tournaments in terms of its points system.

Teams still receive three points for a win and zero for a loss, but a draw is worth two points.

Furthermore, every match ends with a penalty shootout regardless of the 90-minute result. The winner of the shootout receives one bonus point.

Results So Far

  • Arsenal 3-0 Lyon (Arsenal won bonus-point penalty shootout 2-1)
  • Liverpool 1-3 Lyon (Lyon won bonus-point penalty shootout 5-3)
  • Arsenal 2-1 Milan (Arsenal won bonus-point penalty shootout 4-3)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4LA2_0jh2AQAs00
Martin Odegaard pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal against AC Milan

IMAGO/Propaganda Photo/David Rawcliffe

