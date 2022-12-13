ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Letter: Lawmakers should make health insurance a priority

Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) A new out last month should be a wake-up call for North Carolina's. health insurance industry and our state legislators and regulators who oversee how our health insurers operate. Here in. North Carolina. , our rates of denied health insurance claims are higher than the...
NICB APPLAUDS FLORIDA GOVERNOR, STATE LEGISLATURE ON EFFORTS TO FIX STATE'S FAILING PROPERTY INSURANCE MARKET

NICB Supports Legislation To Stop Pervasive Contractor Fraud, Excessive Litigation. (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, applauds the passage of Senate Bill 2A, which was sponsored by Senator. and Representatives. and. , and signed into law today by Governor. ....
FLORIDA STATE
More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage

Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Lawmakers in several conservative-led states - including Montana , Wyoming ,. - are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But...
MONTANA STATE
Opportunity exists for 400,000 residents to enroll in affordable health insurance through Covered California

Pasadena-San Gabriel Valley News Journal, The (CA) A new federal rule takes effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a moreaffordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DeSantis signs insurance overhaul

Gainesville Sun, The (FL) – A property insurance overhaul certain to raise premium costs for many Floridians in coming months, along with tax rebates for residents hit hard by this fall's hurricanes, were signed into law Friday by Gov. . The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the package earlier in the week...
FLORIDA STATE
Why Medicaid Expansion Ballots May Hit a Dead End After a Fleeting Victory in South Dakota

In Florida and Wyoming, the two remaining states where voters have the option, high costs and other hurdles baked into the ballot process render it almost impossible to enact a measure, advocates say. “Each of those states, for different reasons, is particularly difficult to move a Medicaid expansion ballot measure through,” raising questions about whether it is“…
FLORIDA STATE
Study Findings on Managed Care Are Outlined in Reports from Rutgers University – The State University of New Jersey (The Impact of Payment Reforms On the Safety Net: Examining Effects of the New Jersey Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment …): Managed Care

- The State University of New Jersey. and difference-in-differences modeling, the authors examine the impact of DSRIP pay-for-performance disease management programs on outcomes related to targeted chronic conditions. The authors find DSRIP reduced asthma hospitalizations and emergency department visits, pneumonia readmissions, and improved alcohol and drug treatment.”. According to the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Thousands of working Californians can slash health insurance premiums after IRS rule change

The Biden administration moved this week to eliminate the so-called “family glitch,” giving 391,000. residents a way to slash those costs starting this week. Affordable Care Act went into effect, it excluded workers from buying insurance coverage for their families on state-based exchanges if they could get a job-based policy for themselves that cost less than roughly 10% of their household income.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Maine lawmaker hears more complaints of insurers dropping homes with wood stoves

Dec. 15—The realities of high fuel prices and concerns among insurers about safety risks are casting a shadow over the bucolic image of wood stoves. A Down East legislator said some constituents told him they can't get their homes insured because they use a wood stove for heat. He has heard similar complaints in the past, but this year they are more frequent because of economic conditions.
MAINE STATE
Insurance customers get 'hope' rate falls

Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) – — Florida property insurers are getting a host of industry sweeteners and lawsuit protections from state lawmakers desperately trying to revive a market rocked by company failures and costly hurricanes. The Florida Legislature. ended a three-day special session leaving most homeowners...
FLORIDA STATE
