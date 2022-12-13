Read full article on original website
Related
More than 200,000 Colorado kids could lose health coverage, experts warn
Colorado saw the number of children without health insurance drop significantly between 2019 and 2021, according to a new report from. This reverses a trend from the previous two years. But. — vice president for health initiatives for the Colorado Children's Campaign — points to state data showing that more...
Letter: Lawmakers should make health insurance a priority
Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) A new out last month should be a wake-up call for North Carolina's. health insurance industry and our state legislators and regulators who oversee how our health insurers operate. Here in. North Carolina. , our rates of denied health insurance claims are higher than the...
Thousands of Alabamians to lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic protections end
In Alabama, the number of people going without health insurance is expected to rise by about 61,000, up to an estimated 432,000 uninsured residents in total by June of 2024. The projections are part of a report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute, which drew from data from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
Industry Data In: No Fault Reforms Working Says CEO of CURE Auto Insurance
DETROIT , Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE auto insurance reveals industry data showing the dramatic impact. 2019 "no-fault" insurance reforms are having on the car insurance landscape. Industry average costs per medical claim went down an average of 28% within the past 12 months since the new law went into effect. CURE CEO,
DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled in...
Health insurance coverage for Missouri kids improves slightly during pandemic
KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) MISSOURI - A new report found that health insurance coverage for Missouri kids slightly improved after a shift in federal policy. had an estimated 95,000 uninsured children. That number decreased down to 86,000 in 2021, according to a report published by. Georgetown University. last week. Researchers...
NICB APPLAUDS FLORIDA GOVERNOR, STATE LEGISLATURE ON EFFORTS TO FIX STATE'S FAILING PROPERTY INSURANCE MARKET
NICB Supports Legislation To Stop Pervasive Contractor Fraud, Excessive Litigation. (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, applauds the passage of Senate Bill 2A, which was sponsored by Senator. and Representatives. and. , and signed into law today by Governor. ....
More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Lawmakers in several conservative-led states - including Montana , Wyoming ,. - are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But...
Opportunity exists for 400,000 residents to enroll in affordable health insurance through Covered California
Pasadena-San Gabriel Valley News Journal, The (CA) A new federal rule takes effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a moreaffordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
Cooper: NC General Assembly will 'eventually' reach Medicaid agreement
CBS - 17 WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, NC) RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. (D) said he believes "eventually" the. will reach an agreement on expanding Medicaid coverage, as lawmakers plan to revisit the issue after the new legislative session starts in January. "They have assured me that they are for Medicaid...
DeSantis signs insurance overhaul
Gainesville Sun, The (FL) – A property insurance overhaul certain to raise premium costs for many Floridians in coming months, along with tax rebates for residents hit hard by this fall's hurricanes, were signed into law Friday by Gov. . The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the package earlier in the week...
Why Medicaid Expansion Ballots May Hit a Dead End After a Fleeting Victory in South Dakota
In Florida and Wyoming, the two remaining states where voters have the option, high costs and other hurdles baked into the ballot process render it almost impossible to enact a measure, advocates say. “Each of those states, for different reasons, is particularly difficult to move a Medicaid expansion ballot measure through,” raising questions about whether it is“…
Study Findings on Managed Care Are Outlined in Reports from Rutgers University – The State University of New Jersey (The Impact of Payment Reforms On the Safety Net: Examining Effects of the New Jersey Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment …): Managed Care
- The State University of New Jersey. and difference-in-differences modeling, the authors examine the impact of DSRIP pay-for-performance disease management programs on outcomes related to targeted chronic conditions. The authors find DSRIP reduced asthma hospitalizations and emergency department visits, pneumonia readmissions, and improved alcohol and drug treatment.”. According to the...
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. spoke in Fort Myers Beach. . He signed two new pieces of legislation from the recent property insurance special session, which passed the bills on Wednesday. The governor spoke first about a new economic report for.
A big bailout for insurers and fewer rights for consumers | Editorial [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) This week’s choreographed three-day legislative special session on property insurance gave Floridians a good look at what unchecked one-party rule looks like. It’s arrogant. Consumers get hurt. The public loses. Legislators convened to deal with a property insurance crisis. It was Tallahassee’s third...
Thousands of working Californians can slash health insurance premiums after IRS rule change
The Biden administration moved this week to eliminate the so-called “family glitch,” giving 391,000. residents a way to slash those costs starting this week. Affordable Care Act went into effect, it excluded workers from buying insurance coverage for their families on state-based exchanges if they could get a job-based policy for themselves that cost less than roughly 10% of their household income.
Will property insurance rates go down? Answering questions after Legislature’s action [Miami Herald]
During a hasty special session this week, Florida lawmakers passed sweeping changes to address the state’s ailing property insurance market. It’s the “biggest, meatiest, beefiest property insurance reform legislation that the state has ever seen,” said the House bill sponsor,. , R- Ormond Beach. . While...
New flood insurance requirements can mandate coverage for homeowners; impact on Key Biscayne?
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Legislation passed this week by the Florida Senate , hoping to help both insurers and the insured, might have opened the floodgates to more concerns for many property owners who soon will be required to have flood coverage. The bill not only will slowly...
Maine lawmaker hears more complaints of insurers dropping homes with wood stoves
Dec. 15—The realities of high fuel prices and concerns among insurers about safety risks are casting a shadow over the bucolic image of wood stoves. A Down East legislator said some constituents told him they can't get their homes insured because they use a wood stove for heat. He has heard similar complaints in the past, but this year they are more frequent because of economic conditions.
Insurance customers get 'hope' rate falls
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) – — Florida property insurers are getting a host of industry sweeteners and lawsuit protections from state lawmakers desperately trying to revive a market rocked by company failures and costly hurricanes. The Florida Legislature. ended a three-day special session leaving most homeowners...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0