Read full article on original website
Related
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
Motel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits
The motel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the motel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
What Harry & Meghan’s ‘Fake’ Netflix Home Says About Documentary Ethics
From Prince William severing ties with his brother to Prince Harry blaming a tabloid for his wife’s miscarriage, there’s been no shortage of headlines coasting on the popularity of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.But one headline stood out for what it says about the state of documentary filmmaking.On Saturday, the Daily Mail (which has been sued multiple times by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) published an article claiming that the mansion featured in the slickly produced docuseries is not actually the couple’s home. The news came after Redditors zeroed in on the home and found that it’s actually a bigger, more...
Best Life
New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!https://bestlifeonline.com/
Comments / 0