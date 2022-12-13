Read full article on original website
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Twins agree to deal with 2-time All-Star slugger
All hope is not quite lost for the Minnesota Twins after the departure of Carlos Correa. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo has agreed to a free agent deal with the Twins. The deal is reportedly for one year and $11 million.
Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers
He sees him switching LA teams next offseason.
Astros Sign Three International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts
The Houston Astros signed Cristopfer Gonzalez, brother of Astros prospect Cristian Gonzalez.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
1 big winner emerges from massive Carlos Correa deal
Carlos Correa cashed in with a huge deal from the San Francisco Giants. While Correa definitely scored in a big way with his 13-year, $350 million contract, there is one other big winner: Dansby Swanson. This offseason, there were four top shortstops on the free agent market. Correa got 13...
Dodgers News: LA Broadcaster Helps Calm Fans Nerves With Current Off-Season
The season is not won in the off-season
Carlos Correa Signs With Giants; Where do the Twins Go From Here?
After one season with the Minnesota Twins, Carlos Correa is headed to the San Francisco Giants on a 13-year, $350 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The new deal cements Correa as the highest paid shortstop in baseball and gives him the fourth largest contract guarantee in MLB history, behind only Mike Trout ($426.5M), Mookie Betts ($365M), and Aaron Judge ($360M). Correa made it clear he was after the most money he could get, and the Giants stepped up to the plate.
Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again
Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
Adam Jones: "He (Machado) ain't going nowhere, as far as I can tell"
Ben & Woods catch up with the legendary Adam Jones on Wednesday morning! Listen here as Adam shares where in the world he currently is at, the Padres signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11 year deal, Manny Machado’s potential opt-out, and MUCH more!
Cardinals Steal Veteran Vikings QB
The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
What the Twins lineup might look like without Carlos Correa
Outside of Luis Arraez, is there anyone in the lineup who fans can count on for consistent production?
Dodgers: Starting Pitcher of the Future Has One MLB Writer Excited
This may be the pitching unit the Dodgers roll with into the regular season after all
Mets land catcher Narváez, sign 5 to minor league deals
NEW YORK (AP) — Not long after landing free-agent catcher Omar Narváez, the active New York Mets signed five players to minor league contracts Friday. Narváez and the Mets agreed to a $15 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical and had not been finalized. New York re-signed reliever Tommy Hunter to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, outfielder Abraham Almonte and infielder José Peraza also got minor league deals with invites to spring training. Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, returns to the Mets on a minor league contract. Narváez, who turns 31 in February, was an All-Star in 2021 with Milwaukee before batting just .206 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 84 games for the Brewers last season. He joins a crowded catching situation in New York and represents the latest significant addition to the free-spending Mets.
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
Wizards' breakout star plans to become free agent in 2023
Based on the terms of Kyle Kuzma's contract with the Wizards, he could sign a veteran extension at any time this season or pick up his player option for the 2023-24 season to delay his free agency until 2024. However, he’s currently not planning to take either of those paths.
