Apparently We’ve Been Cleaning Toilets Wrong Our Entire Lives

By Kourtney Borman
 3 days ago

Who would have thought?

Let’s talk toilets. No one likes cleaning them, obviously, and they tend to be gross even with only one person in the household using them. The more people you add the more disgusting it tends to get at a faster rate, meaning most of us are constantly on the lookout for anything that would make cleaning toilets that little bit easier .

Well, ladies and gentlemen, I hate to say it but we might have been cleaning toilets the wrong way this entire time. I will let Ms. Nikki Neat from TikTok explain!

So Nikki, like so many of us, hates cleaning her toilet. She points out the fact that it isn’t the toilet so much as the dust, lint, and even hair that seems to constantly gather on the porcelain surface that constantly bugs her. That is why she is sharing this tip with us, so that others will hopefully be able to clean their toilets a bit easier in the future.

Nikki’s secret is to spray down the toilet, then instead of using a rag, damp cloth, or anything else - use a dryer sheet to wipe down the surface instead. Why? Well, because the dryer sheet does what it is supposed to do and actually absorbs all of that dust, hair, and other gunk rather than streaking it all over the place!

So spray, and wipe down the top, sides, bowl, and bottom of the toilet. Make sure you don’t forget the weird dips and bends in the back - those tend to hold onto the most dust and hair and are often the areas that are the most forgotten! Finish up by giving it one last wipe down with a dry paper towel, just to make sure that there are no wet spots or streaks left, then pour some smell good into the bowl to help not only clean the toilet bowl itself but really help it not smell so much like a bathroom!


