Six matches announced for AEW Dark
Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, Kip Sabian and Tay Melo will all be in action.
AEW rolled out a six-match lineup for Tuesday's edition of Dark featuring action taped in early-November in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Headlining the show is a tag team match that will see Eddie Kingston & Ortiz take on Slim J & Jeeves Kay of the Trustbusters. Kingston & Ortiz are 6-1 since they began teaming in October.
Ahead of her clash with Ruby Soho on Wednesday's Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite, Tay Melo will take on Miranda Vionette.
Kip Sabin will look to continue his path toward an All-Atlantic title match with Orange Cassidy as he faces former ROH TV Champion Tony Deppen.
Here's the full lineup:
- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Slim J & Jeeves Kay
- Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen
- Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander, Rosario Grillo & Rhett Titus
- The Factory (Lee Johnson, QT Marshall & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler & LSG
- Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette
- Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena
