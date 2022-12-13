Read full article on original website
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Police: Driver intentionally crashed into car with 2 kids in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A Valley man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly crashed his car Thursday night into another vehicle that had two child passengers and then attacked their father. Jesse Michael Scott, 36, allegedly admitted to intentionally rear-ending a car because he wanted to "kill" its...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen and infant dead following crash in Gilbert, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police officials are investigating a crash Kath left two people dead, and sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to a statement released by police, crews responded to a two-car crash to the east of Elliot and Recker Roads shortly after 3:45 p.m.
kyma.com
Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
AZFamily
2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box.
AZFamily
‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting in West Phoenix leaves 2 wounded
The shooting, according to police, happened in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Investigators have yet to release a description of the suspect.
Suspect involved in shooting outside Amazon warehouse had 'jealousy' issues, Chandler police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The shooter who opened fire outside an Amazon warehouse in Chandler Wednesday morning did not know the victim he allegedly shot, police said. Jacob Murphy is suspected of shooting an Amazon contract worker in the parking...
Mother and teen dead after shooting in north Phoenix Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, police were called to an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane, south of Deer Valley Road, for reports of a shooting.
Officers find convicted murderer with "sheet around his neck"
Convicted murderer Joseph Harris is dead after correctional officers recently found him in his cell with a "sheet around his neck."
fox10phoenix.com
Crash kills man and infant in Gilbert
The crash, which happened in an area west of Elliot and Recker Roads, has left area residents in shock. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Officer Tyler Moldovan opens up one year after getting shot 8 times
In the year since, family, friends and the community have watched as they hoped and prayed for a miracle. "We're praying that God pulls a miracle and we know he can," said Peter Torneanu, Tyler's uncle, after Tyler was shot. Moldovan wasn't expected to survive, but he did. "It just...
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
fox10phoenix.com
Tyler Moldovan: Phoenix Police shares update of officer who was shot in the head while on duty
PHOENIX - On Dec. 14, Phoenix Police officials gave an update on one of their officers, one year after he was shot and badly wounded while on duty. According to initial reports by Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole, officers were investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2021. Police located a car matching the description of the vehicles at an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
PHX officer shot in the line of duty continues recovery one year later
On December 14, 2021, Moldovan was shot eight times, including the head, while investigating a suspicious person near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.
KTAR.com
1 injured in shooting outside concert in Glendale; suspect outstanding
PHOENIX – An argument outside a concert in Glendale escalated to a shooting that left one man hospitalized Tuesday night, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the suspect left the Westgate Entertainment District after the shooting around 11 p.m. and hasn’t been found. Police said the 33-year-old...
AZFamily
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
Some worried that ending...
Amazon worker shot, colleague returns fire killing suspect outside Arizona facility: Police
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Amazon contract worker was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a gunman allegedly opened fire at an Amazon facility in Arizona Wednesday, according to police. The alleged gunman was shot and killed by a second Amazon contract worker who returned fire, investigators said. The incident occurred...
fox10phoenix.com
Rollover crash in central Phoenix leaves woman dead
PHOENIX - A woman was killed in a rollover crash in central Phoenix overnight on Thursday, police said. The collision happened near 7th Avenue and Grant Street and involved two vehicles. Officers responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Katherine Adkins with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital...
AZFamily
Suspect dead; one hospitalized after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is dead and another man is fighting for his life at the hospital after a shooting broke out at an Amazon warehouse in Chandler early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to initial reports of a shooting just after 9:30 a.m. at...
