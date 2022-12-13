PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO