Buckeye, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Teen and infant dead following crash in Gilbert, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police officials are investigating a crash Kath left two people dead, and sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to a statement released by police, crews responded to a two-car crash to the east of Elliot and Recker Roads shortly after 3:45 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
kyma.com

Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
YUMA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tyler Moldovan: Phoenix Police shares update of officer who was shot in the head while on duty

PHOENIX - On Dec. 14, Phoenix Police officials gave an update on one of their officers, one year after he was shot and badly wounded while on duty. According to initial reports by Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole, officers were investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2021. Police located a car matching the description of the vehicles at an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

1 injured in shooting outside concert in Glendale; suspect outstanding

PHOENIX – An argument outside a concert in Glendale escalated to a shooting that left one man hospitalized Tuesday night, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the suspect left the Westgate Entertainment District after the shooting around 11 p.m. and hasn’t been found. Police said the 33-year-old...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash

How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Rollover crash in central Phoenix leaves woman dead

PHOENIX - A woman was killed in a rollover crash in central Phoenix overnight on Thursday, police said. The collision happened near 7th Avenue and Grant Street and involved two vehicles. Officers responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Katherine Adkins with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital...
PHOENIX, AZ

