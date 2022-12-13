ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas dinners to be given away to those in need

By Chelsea Simeon, Anna Marsick
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Free Christmas dinners will be given away to those in need during a drive-thru event on Friday, Dec. 16.

The food baskets will be given away from 10 a.m. to noon at VFW 2799, located at 3161 E. South Range Rd. in Springfield Township.

This is the second year that the event is being held.

Items in the basket include ham, potatoes, vegetables, butter, bread and milk.

Sam’s Club donates most of the food, while the Post purchases additional goods.

David Olekshuk, commander of VFW Post 2799, said they want everyone to have something this holiday season.

“It’s a good feeling to give back. I served 29 years in the military, so to give back to the community, that’s what we’re here for,” he said.

All items will be loaded into vehicles, and 100 meals will be given away.

